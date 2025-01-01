'Nissan' or 'Nippon Steel'? Trump Mistakenly Mixes Up Names Three Times

WASHINGTON DC, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - Confusion arose during a joint press conference following the U.S.-Japan summit on February 7th when former President Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Nippon Steel as "Nissan" three times while discussing the company's planned acquisition of U.S. Steel. His remarks led to brief speculation about whether struggling automaker Nissan was investing in the American steel giant.

According to Reuters, the White House later issued a correction.

Trump, speaking about Nippon Steel's bid for U.S. Steel, stated, "Nissan is doing something very exciting," and added, "I’m meeting with Nissan next week. I'll be meeting with Nissan’s top executive. It’s a great company." The error likely stemmed from his prior mention of Toyota, leading to a mix-up between Nissan and Nippon Steel, both Japanese companies.

Source: Kyodo