News On Japan
Education

Osaka's Tuition-Free Push Reshapes High School Choices

OSAKA, Feb 10 (News On Japan) - The ongoing debate between the ruling coalition and the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin) over high school tuition-free policies is revealing both benefits and challenges.

On the morning of February 10th, students with tense expressions walked through the gates of Kōkoku High School, a private institution in Osaka. That day marked the entrance exams for private high schools across Osaka Prefecture. Kōkoku High School, which has a capacity of 590 students, saw 1,389 applicants take the test. The issue of high school tuition is now a hot topic in national discussions.

Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Policy Research Council Chairperson Itsunori Onodera stated on February 7th, "We want to improve the quality of education, and this discussion is taking place with that goal in mind. We will consider measures that contribute to this aim."

Japan Innovation Party Policy Research Council Chairperson Hitoshi Aoyagi responded, "Our party's stance remains unchanged, and there are undeniable gaps between the two parties."

The dispute centers on high school tuition subsidies. The Japan Innovation Party is demanding the removal of income restrictions from the next fiscal year and wants private high school students to receive up to 630,000 yen annually. Meanwhile, the ruling coalition is proposing to remove income restrictions but plans to provide an annual subsidy of 118,800 yen for both public and private school students. Full tuition-free support for private high schools, however, is postponed until the following year. This disagreement has left negotiations at a standstill.

Osaka Prefecture, however, has already begun phasing in full tuition-free policies this academic year. Under the prefectural system, students attending private high schools can receive up to 630,000 yen in financial support, allowing them to attend without paying tuition.

A local resident of Osaka commented, "For parents, tuition-free education is definitely a relief."

A resident of Wakayama, however, noted, "Since we live outside the prefecture, we don't receive this benefit. Osaka residents are lucky."

The impact extends beyond parents. According to the Osaka Private Junior and Senior High Schools Association, the number of students applying exclusively to private high schools for the next academic year has reached approximately 20,000, the highest recorded since data collection began in 2003.

Association President Yoko Kusajima explained, "Tuition-free education has allowed students who had previously given up on private schools to apply. Even those who used to apply to both public and private schools are now choosing private institutions with confidence."

However, there are drawbacks. Any tuition exceeding the 630,000 yen covered by the government and Osaka Prefecture must be shouldered by the schools themselves. As a result, schools have been forced to cap their tuition fees, making it difficult to offer specialized educational programs.

Kusajima remarked, "Tuition fees should be set more freely, but with this cap in place, providing unique education becomes challenging. In a globalized society, offering flexible and high-quality education is a crucial factor."

Public schools are also feeling the effects. The shift in student preference toward private schools has led to a decline in applicants for public high schools, with 70 schools failing to meet their enrollment quotas this year.

Japan Innovation Party leader Hirofumi Yoshimura defended the tuition-free policy, stating, "When students have more options, schools compete to improve. As the student population declines, this forces schools to consider what constitutes quality education. Expanding student choices through tuition-free policies also contributes to enhancing education quality."

Source: MBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Avalanche Strikes Tsuchiyu Onsen in Fukushima

An avalanche occurred around noon on Monday along a prefectural road in Fukushima City, leaving two hot spring inns isolated once again due to record snowfall.

USJ Ticket Buyers to Receive Expo Admission

With just two months remaining until the opening of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, new initiatives are being introduced to enhance visitor convenience.

Police Raid Kyoto University Dormitory Following Student Protest

Six Kyoto University students have been arrested for storming the university’s main administration building during a 2022 dormitory festival with about 250 others, disrupting operations with loudspeakers, leading police to conduct a search of Kumano Dormitory on Sunday.

Foreign Tourists Spend Record 8.1 Trillion Yen in Japan

Foreign tourists spent a record 8.1 trillion yen in Japan last year, an amount equivalent to the cost of building 203 Tokyo Skytree towers. As Japan continues to attract visitors from around the world, many are curious about where this money goes and the financial backgrounds of those spending it.

Boat Travel from Kyoto to Expo 2025 to Become a Reality

Boat travel from Kyoto to the Expo 2025 site in Yumeshima will become possible next month as a council promoting Yodogawa river transport announced the opening of a new route from Fushimi.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Education NEWS

Osaka's Tuition-Free Push Reshapes High School Choices

The ongoing debate between the ruling coalition and the Japan Innovation Party (Nippon Ishin) over high school tuition-free policies is revealing both benefits and challenges.

Students Mock Wedding for LGBTQ+ Couples

University students in Okinawa have organized a mock wedding themed around LGBTQ+ marriage.

Inside Kyushu's Only Girls' Juvenile Center

Kyushu’s only juvenile detention center for girls, located in Higashi Ward, Fukuoka City, houses ten girls aged 14 and older, each with their own reasons for being there.

Back-to-School Rush: Craftsmen in Nara Work at Full Speed to Make Randoseru

As the April school enrollment season approaches, craftsmen at a long-established randoseru manufacturer in Sakurai, Nara Prefecture, are working at full capacity to complete the final batches of school bags.

Watercolor Magic! The Secret to Painting Fluffy, Realistic Birds Revealed!

Winter is harsh, but nature always finds a way to endure. In this video, I’ll show you how to paint a fluffy little bird braving the cold with soft, realistic textures using watercolor. From the subtle blending techniques to the fine details of feathers and snow, I’ll reveal the secrets to bringing life into your artwork! (Watercolor by Shibasaki)

Child Welfare Centers in Japan Struggle as Staff Resignations Rise

Child consultation centers in Japan are at the forefront of efforts to protect children from abuse and make critical decisions about their care, including whether to return them to their families or place them in alternative arrangements. Despite their vital role, these centers are struggling under the weight of increasing workloads, rising abuse cases, and severe staff shortages, leading to high levels of burnout and resignations among welfare officers.

Day in the Life of a Japanese Wagyu High School Student

A day in the life of a Japanese High School Student in Kagoshima. This is the Japanese High school Student's morning routine, day at school, after school activities and night routine. (Paolo fromTOKYO)

Fukuoka City to Provide Free School Meals

Details of Fukuoka City's budget plan for the upcoming fiscal year have been revealed, highlighting new initiatives such as making school lunches free for elementary and junior high school students within the next year.