Failed Nissan-Honda Merger Leaves Unanswered Questions

TOKYO, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - The stalled merger talks between Honda and Nissan, as well as Nippon Steel’s acquisition bid for US Steel, are in the spotlight. The negotiations for a management integration between Honda and Nissan were scrapped in just about a month after they were revealed, largely due to the size differences between the two automakers.

Nissan’s reluctance to confront its current challenges could lead to a resurgence of the very issues that sparked the discussions in the first place.

Meanwhile, former U.S. President Donald Trump has weighed in on Nippon Steel’s planned acquisition of US Steel, stating that it should be considered an “investment” rather than a “takeover” and that the Japanese company would not be allowed to hold a majority stake. With this new development, where does Nippon Steel currently stand, and what are its ambitions? Kyodo News economic desk editor Satoshi Matsuo provides insights into the company’s position and future outlook.

Understanding the basics of this deal could help in making sense of the ongoing developments surrounding Nippon Steel and US Steel.

Nippon Steel’s planned acquisition of US Steel has sparked political opposition and investor skepticism, despite being a financially compelling deal.

Nippon Steel’s acquisition offer includes a 40% premium over US Steel’s market valuation as of December 2023, a highly attractive proposal for shareholders. Additionally, US Steel’s leadership and general shareholders are largely in favor of the acquisition. However, opposition has emerged, particularly from investment funds and political stakeholders, complicating the transaction.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump recently commented that Nippon Steel’s involvement should be treated as an “investment” rather than a “takeover,” adding that the Japanese firm should not be allowed to hold a majority stake. This statement adds further uncertainty to the acquisition process.

US Steel, once an industrial powerhouse, has struggled in recent years, ranking 24th globally in steel production in 2023. Nippon Steel, which aims to double its annual steel production to 100 million tons—comparable to the total output of India—sees US Steel as a key stepping stone in its global expansion strategy.

Beyond expanding production capacity, Nippon Steel’s investment in US Steel aligns with its goal of securing stable raw material supplies and enhancing its advanced electric furnace technology. These factors position the acquisition as a long-term strategic move rather than a short-term financial play.

However, the deal has become a political issue in the U.S., with concerns about foreign ownership of a historically significant steelmaker. Some American investment funds, seeking higher returns, are also pushing back against the acquisition, suggesting they could benefit more from an alternative buyer such as Cleveland-Cliffs, which previously attempted to acquire US Steel.

As political and investor resistance continues, Nippon Steel faces a difficult path ahead in finalizing the deal. The question remains whether the company can navigate these challenges and secure a stronger foothold in the U.S. market.

Source: Kyodo