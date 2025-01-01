Will Japan’s Gas Costs Fall?

TOKYO, Feb 11 (News On Japan) - Following the Japan-U.S. summit during the Trump administration, discussions about liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports gained momentum. The agreement to expand LNG purchases from the U.S. was seen as a key development, but significant challenges remain. Will this lead to lower gas prices in Japan? And what are the five countries that pose obstacles to fulfilling this commitment?

One major challenge lies in logistics. Natural gas, in its original form, is a gaseous substance extracted from underground reserves. To transport it efficiently, it must be converted into LNG by cooling it to -162°C, a process requiring specialized facilities at export terminals. Japan, renowned for its LNG shipping technology, plays a significant role in this process, with many of the world’s LNG carriers being built by Japanese shipbuilders. However, meeting Trump’s demands presents a logistical challenge, as shipbuilding slots are fully booked for the next three years, delaying immediate implementation.

Japan currently sources LNG primarily from Australia and Malaysia, with imports from the U.S. coming from Texas, Louisiana, and Maryland. American LNG shipments typically pass through the Panama Canal to reach Japan, but geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Panama could affect this route. As a result, the Trump administration pushed for an alternative supply chain from Alaska, which is geographically closer to Japan. However, Alaska’s LNG projects have repeatedly faced setbacks, making immediate expansion uncertain.

Another complication arises from environmental concerns. The Biden administration previously halted developments in Alaska due to conservation efforts, and any future shift in U.S. leadership could revive these restrictions. Meanwhile, Japan has supported Canadian and Mexican LNG projects, aiming to diversify supply and reduce dependency on Middle Eastern sources, which are vulnerable to geopolitical instability. Both Canada and Mexico are eager to expand their LNG exports to Asia, but ongoing trade disputes with the U.S. could complicate their access to the Japanese market.

Security is another major concern. If Japan proceeds with Arctic LNG shipments via the Northern Sea Route, vessels would pass along Russia’s militarized coastline, including bases housing nuclear submarines and missile systems. This raises concerns about maritime safety and strategic risks. Additionally, political uncertainties in the U.S. remain a key factor—while Trump promoted aggressive LNG expansion, future administrations could reverse course, leaving Japan to renegotiate agreements from scratch.

Ultimately, Japan must balance economic interests with geopolitical risks while securing stable LNG supplies. The challenge lies in fulfilling Trump's expectations while maintaining diversified energy sources to ensure long-term stability.

Source: YOMIURI