Survey: Most Workers in Japan Unwilling to Become Managers

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - More than half of employees in Japan say they do not want to become managers, according to a recent survey on management career aspirations conducted by a human resources company. Only 20.5% of respondents expressed a desire for a managerial role, while the majority said they would rather avoid it.

The survey found that this reluctance spans all generations, with many citing not only work-related concerns but also a preference for maintaining a high quality of personal life.

When asked what kind of management style they preferred, respondents placed the highest importance on fostering a positive team atmosphere. Additionally, nearly twice as many respondents favored management that encourages employees by recognizing their strengths over a more strict and demanding approach.

Meanwhile, the survey revealed that meeting a good boss significantly influences an employee’s willingness to take on a managerial role. More than half of those who reported having a positive managerial experience said it made them consider stepping into management themselves.

