Japan's Rice Prices Surge with No Signs of Slowing

TOKYO, Feb 20 (News On Japan) - The wholesale price of rice in Japan continues to climb, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries announcing on February 19th that the average price for rice traded in January under the 2024 harvest reached 25,927 yen per 60 kilograms of brown rice.

This price, known as the 'relative transaction price,' represents the selling price from collection agents, such as the JA Group, to wholesalers and serves as a key indicator of rice market trends.

Compared to the same period last year, prices have surged by approximately 1.7 times, setting record highs for five consecutive months since September.

With no signs of decline, the impact of releasing government stockpiled rice remains a focal point in the market.

