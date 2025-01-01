Year-End Moving Costs Soar: What's Behind the Price Hike?

FUKUOKA, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - As the end of the fiscal year approaches, demand for moving services is surging, driving costs to unprecedented levels. Estimates from moving companies suggest that fees, currently around 200,000 yen, could double to 400,000 yen by late March.

For university students starting a new chapter in their lives, the soaring costs pose a significant burden.

"Hiring a moving company is too expensive, so I’m renting a car and handling the move myself."

"I was quoted around 200,000 to 300,000 yen. I’m considering whether to ditch all my furniture and buy new ones at my new place instead of using a moving service."

In Minami Ward, Fukuoka City, a three-person household was in the process of moving. Their current moving cost was approximately 200,000 yen, but if scheduled for late March, it would have doubled to 400,000 yen.

Moving company offices have been flooded with inquiries.

"Even a small 2-ton truck now costs nearly 100,000 yen." (Staff)

Industry insiders say that labor shortages over the past three to five years have contributed to a steady rise in moving costs. This year, inflation has worsened the situation, with essential supplies such as cardboard boxes, adhesive tape, and packing materials increasing by 20% to 30%. Rising fuel costs are another major factor.

"The fuel bill each month is so high that I dread looking at it." (Moving company sales executive)

The logistics industry's ongoing "2024 problem," which highlights growing driver shortages, is also exacerbating the situation.

"We need to secure more drivers for the future, and we’re focusing on improving wages and work conditions, especially over the past year or two." (Corporate sales division executive)

In response to the situation, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism issued an unusual appeal in February.

"To ease the burden on truck drivers and ensure smoother moves, we urge people to avoid peak moving periods and consider spreading out their relocation schedules." (Transport Minister Nakano)

The ministry has identified the period from March 15 to April 6 as particularly congested and is calling on the public to adjust their moving plans accordingly.

Source: FBS