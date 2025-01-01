News On Japan
Japan's Consumer Prices Rise 3.2% in January

TOKYO, Feb 21 (News On Japan) - Japan's nationwide Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% in January compared to the previous year, marking the highest increase in a year and seven months, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

The core CPI, which excludes fresh food, reached 109.8, reflecting a sharp acceleration in price growth not seen since June 2023.

Among key contributors, electricity prices surged by 18.0%, while non-glutinous rice, excluding the premium Koshihikari variety, soared by 71.8%, recording a historically high increase.

The weak yen and poor harvests in major production areas also contributed to rising import costs. As a result, chocolate prices climbed 30.8%, and coffee beans rose by 23.7%.

Including fresh food, overall inflation exceeded 4% for the first time in two years, driven by persistent high vegetable prices, particularly cabbage.

Source: TBS

The House of Representatives held a plenary session on February 13th, during which Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba reported on his visit to the United States. Regarding Nippon Steel’s planned acquisition of US Steel, he stated after the Japan-US summit that the two countries had "agreed on making a substantial investment rather than a takeover."