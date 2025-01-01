Internet Addiction Rife Among Kanto Teens

TOKYO, Feb 25 (News On Japan) - A recent survey found that approximately one in four junior high and high school students in the Kanto region show signs of internet addiction.

With concerns growing over the impact of excessive smartphone and social media use, students gathered at the "Kanto Smartphone Summit" to discuss their experiences and debate international regulations on social media access for minors. One of the key topics was Australia’s new law prohibiting children under 16 from using certain social media platforms.

At a junior high school in Kashiwa, Chiba Prefecture, students shared candid insights into their smartphone usage habits. One junior high school student admitted to spending around ten hours a day on their phone, particularly on weekends. Others described how autoplay features on YouTube keep them engaged for extended periods, making it difficult to stop. Some students revealed that they turn to their phones as a way to calm their minds, indicating a psychological reliance on digital devices.

A study conducted in the Kanto region measured internet dependency using an eight-item test. Respondents who matched at least five criteria, such as experiencing irritation when attempting to reduce screen time or failing in efforts to cut back, were classified as showing signs of addiction. When confronted with the statistic that one in four students falls into this category, one student acknowledged that social media is a dominant topic in conversations with friends and that many peers seem to be struggling with overuse.

The issue of internet dependency among young people is not unique to Japan. In November last year, the Australian government passed legislation banning children under 16 from using social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram. The policy has sparked debate over whether similar measures should be introduced elsewhere. During the Kanto Smartphone Summit, hosted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs, students from nine schools discussed the pros and cons of such restrictions.

Some students supported the idea of tighter regulations, arguing that excessive social media use could interfere with academic performance. One participant noted that limiting social media access could positively influence high school entrance exam preparation, while another suggested that students should first establish strong study habits before engaging with social platforms. Others, however, voiced concerns about the feasibility and consequences of such bans. Some pointed out that digital literacy can only be developed through direct engagement with the internet and that completely restricting access might be counterproductive. Additionally, students highlighted that children could still access social media through family members’ devices, making enforcement difficult.

Kazuo Takeuchi, a professor at Hyogo Prefectural University, observed that these discussions are crucial for shaping the future of internet policies for young people. He emphasized the need for a balanced approach that preserves the benefits of digital access while minimizing the risks. According to Takeuchi, society must navigate this challenge through trial and error, ensuring that children can harness the advantages of the internet without falling into harmful patterns of dependency.

Source: TBS