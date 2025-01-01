Japan’s Powder Snow Boosts Economy

SAPPORO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - As March approaches, while some regions in Japan struggle with heavy snowfall, foreign tourists continue to arrive in search of the country’s renowned winter sports experience.

According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, skiing and snowboarding were the most common activities among international visitors during their stay.

Travel analyst Toriumi explains the economic impact:

"In 2023 alone, 546,800 foreign tourists visited ski resorts, contributing an estimated 64 billion yen to the economy."

Japan’s high-quality snow—often referred to as ‘Japow,’ a blend of "Japan" and "powder snow"—has become a globally recognized brand among skiers. Compared to international resorts, Japan offers a cost-effective skiing experience, with lift passes typically priced between 5,000 and 8,000 yen per day, while popular destinations such as Whistler in Canada charge over 30,000 yen. Japan’s reputation for safety, well-maintained facilities, and high-quality gondolas further enhances its appeal, making it a top choice for foreign skiers.

However, as more tourists seek Japan’s winter sports, reports of accidents and rescues are increasing. According to the Hokkaido Police, foreign nationals accounted for 57% of all backcountry ski rescue cases in 2023, a number that has been rising since 2021.

Sasaki, chairman of the Hokkaido Mountain Guide Association, notes a surge in international visitors:

"This year, I receive emails from overseas almost daily, asking about available tour slots—something that never happened before."

Regarding the increase in accidents, Sasaki explains:

"In Europe, venturing off designated ski courses can lead to life-threatening crevasses, so only those with the necessary knowledge and gear attempt it. However, in Japan, many visitors lack proper equipment and experience, which is contributing to the rise in accidents."

While ski resorts and local authorities have placed multilingual warning signs and posters, enforcing safety remains a challenge. Even a single person breaking the rules can lead others to follow, increasing the risk. Sasaki emphasizes the importance of raising awareness:

"To ensure foreign visitors understand the risks, we need creative approaches to disseminate safety information effectively."

Backcountry skiing poses particular dangers. According to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, essential safety gear includes shovels, avalanche beacons, and two-way radios. Mountain guides also recommend GPS mapping apps for smartphones.

Sasaki stresses the importance of proper equipment:

"Powder snow in restricted areas is untouched, creating deep, soft drifts—sometimes up to two meters deep. If someone gets trapped, climbing out can be nearly impossible without help. That’s why carrying radios and safety gear is crucial."

While Japan’s renowned powder snow continues to attract international visitors, ensuring their safety remains a pressing issue. Authorities are considering stricter safety measures and broader multilingual outreach to prevent accidents and protect both visitors and rescue teams.

Source: ABEMAニュース