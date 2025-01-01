News On Japan
Business

Japan’s Powder Snow Boosts Economy

SAPPORO, Feb 26 (News On Japan) - As March approaches, while some regions in Japan struggle with heavy snowfall, foreign tourists continue to arrive in search of the country’s renowned winter sports experience.

According to a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency, skiing and snowboarding were the most common activities among international visitors during their stay.

Travel analyst Toriumi explains the economic impact:

"In 2023 alone, 546,800 foreign tourists visited ski resorts, contributing an estimated 64 billion yen to the economy."

Japan’s high-quality snow—often referred to as ‘Japow,’ a blend of "Japan" and "powder snow"—has become a globally recognized brand among skiers. Compared to international resorts, Japan offers a cost-effective skiing experience, with lift passes typically priced between 5,000 and 8,000 yen per day, while popular destinations such as Whistler in Canada charge over 30,000 yen. Japan’s reputation for safety, well-maintained facilities, and high-quality gondolas further enhances its appeal, making it a top choice for foreign skiers.

However, as more tourists seek Japan’s winter sports, reports of accidents and rescues are increasing. According to the Hokkaido Police, foreign nationals accounted for 57% of all backcountry ski rescue cases in 2023, a number that has been rising since 2021.

Sasaki, chairman of the Hokkaido Mountain Guide Association, notes a surge in international visitors:

"This year, I receive emails from overseas almost daily, asking about available tour slots—something that never happened before."

Regarding the increase in accidents, Sasaki explains:

"In Europe, venturing off designated ski courses can lead to life-threatening crevasses, so only those with the necessary knowledge and gear attempt it. However, in Japan, many visitors lack proper equipment and experience, which is contributing to the rise in accidents."

While ski resorts and local authorities have placed multilingual warning signs and posters, enforcing safety remains a challenge. Even a single person breaking the rules can lead others to follow, increasing the risk. Sasaki emphasizes the importance of raising awareness:

"To ensure foreign visitors understand the risks, we need creative approaches to disseminate safety information effectively."

Backcountry skiing poses particular dangers. According to Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, essential safety gear includes shovels, avalanche beacons, and two-way radios. Mountain guides also recommend GPS mapping apps for smartphones.

Sasaki stresses the importance of proper equipment:

"Powder snow in restricted areas is untouched, creating deep, soft drifts—sometimes up to two meters deep. If someone gets trapped, climbing out can be nearly impossible without help. That’s why carrying radios and safety gear is crucial."

While Japan’s renowned powder snow continues to attract international visitors, ensuring their safety remains a pressing issue. Authorities are considering stricter safety measures and broader multilingual outreach to prevent accidents and protect both visitors and rescue teams.

Source: ABEMAニュース

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

New Nara Train Lures Expo Visitors

A newly decorated train promoting tourism along the Kintetsu Railway line began operations on February 25th, aiming to attract visitors from the Osaka-Kansai Expo to Nara.

Chinese Students Flock to Japan for University Entrance Exams

A growing number of young people from China are traveling to Japan to take university entrance exams, drawn by the lower costs, perceived ease of admission, and better safety compared to their home country.

LDP, Komeito, and Ishin Leaders Sign Agreement on Free Education

The leaders of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), Komeito, and Nippon Ishin no Kai met on February 25th at the National Diet to discuss key policy initiatives.

Anger Mounts Over Japan's Tax Policy

A demonstration demanding the abolition of the consumption tax and the restructuring of the Finance Ministry took place in front of the ministry’s headquarters in Tokyo’s Kasumigaseki district on February 24th. The scene at around 5 p.m. was markedly different from the usual atmosphere.

Cold Snap Hits Southern Kyushu as Sakurajima Sees Snow

A strong cold air mass has swept into southern Kyushu due to a winter pressure system, bringing snowfall to Sakurajima in Kagoshima, even as March approaches.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Japan’s Powder Snow Boosts Economy

As March approaches, while some regions in Japan struggle with heavy snowfall, foreign tourists continue to arrive in search of the country’s renowned winter sports experience.

Why 7-Eleven Became a Target: The Canadian Convenience Store Buyout

In 2024, Japanese companies engaged in a record 4,700 mergers and acquisitions (M&A), marking a new high. Kyodo News economic editor Satoshi Matsuo explains the factors behind this surge. M&A has become a key strategy for Japanese businesses facing a wave of retirements and business closures. While some acquisitions aim to expand overseas, others focus on ensuring business continuity in Japan’s rapidly aging economy.

Buffett hopes to increase investment in Japan trading houses

US prominent investor Warren Buffett has written that he is looking to increase his company's holdings in Japan's five largest trading houses in his annual letter to shareholders. (NHK)

CEO Chosen by Lottery Rescues Company From Bankruptcy

Vision Megane, widely known for its catchy commercial jingles, faced a major crisis in 2013 when it applied for civil rehabilitation, effectively declaring bankruptcy. Surprisingly, the man who led the company’s revival was none other than a CEO chosen through an amidakuji (lottery-style drawing).

Nara’s Leading Sock Maker Supplies 10,000 Pairs for Expo

Socks from a leading manufacturer in Nara Prefecture, Japan’s top producer, have been chosen for the official uniforms of staff at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. On February 21st, 10,000 pairs were shipped to Osaka.

Japan's Consumer Prices Rise 3.2% in January

Japan's nationwide Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% in January compared to the previous year, marking the highest increase in a year and seven months, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

Japan's Rice Prices Surge with No Signs of Slowing

The wholesale price of rice in Japan continues to climb, with the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Fisheries announcing on February 19th that the average price for rice traded in January under the 2024 harvest reached 25,927 yen per 60 kilograms of brown rice.

SBI Shinsei Bank to Double Savings Interest for Seniors

SBI Shinsei Bank will double the interest rate on savings accounts for individuals aged 60 and older starting in April.