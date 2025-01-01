World’s Largest Muji Opens in Nara

NARA, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - The world’s largest Muji store has opened in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, boasting a retail space of approximately 8,000 square meters and offering a diverse range of products spanning clothing, food, and home goods.

With a focus on a circular economy, the store features recycled and refurbished furniture for sale. It also offers locally themed products inspired by Nara, a book café, and a health check-up corner, making it a multifunctional retail destination.

Beyond this store, Muji has also renovated part of a long-established inn in Yoshino into Muji-style guest rooms, providing a new accommodation experience. These initiatives aim to revitalize the local economy and attract new visitors to the region.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS