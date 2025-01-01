News On Japan
Business

World’s Largest Muji Opens in Nara

NARA, Feb 27 (News On Japan) - The world’s largest Muji store has opened in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, boasting a retail space of approximately 8,000 square meters and offering a diverse range of products spanning clothing, food, and home goods.

With a focus on a circular economy, the store features recycled and refurbished furniture for sale. It also offers locally themed products inspired by Nara, a book café, and a health check-up corner, making it a multifunctional retail destination.

Beyond this store, Muji has also renovated part of a long-established inn in Yoshino into Muji-style guest rooms, providing a new accommodation experience. These initiatives aim to revitalize the local economy and attract new visitors to the region.

Source: Television OSAKA NEWS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Tourism Boom Transforms Furano, But Not Everyone Is Happy

Furano, a town in central Hokkaido long known as the "navel" of the region, is experiencing a surge in inbound tourism. Once overshadowed by Niseko, Furano has now become a hot spot for skiers and snowboarders seeking pristine powder snow.

Pollen Season Starts Early With Three Times the Usual Spread

Warm sunshine bathed the Kansai region on February 26th, signaling the arrival of spring. But with rising temperatures comes an unwelcome companion—pollen. This year, pollen season is expected to start earlier and bring significantly higher concentrations than usual.

New Rice Sold Out as Farmers Struggle to Keep Up With Demand

Despite government assurances of ample rice supply, farmers are facing pressure to increase production as demand continues to soar.

Safety Concerns Around Street Walkers in Shinjuku

Guardrails installed along the roads near Okubo Park in Shinjuku, Tokyo, are set to be removed as street solicitation, commonly known as 'tachinbo,' has become a social issue in the area.

New Nara Train Lures Expo Visitors

A newly decorated train promoting tourism along the Kintetsu Railway line began operations on February 25th, aiming to attract visitors from the Osaka-Kansai Expo to Nara.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

World’s Largest Muji Opens in Nara

The world’s largest Muji store has opened in Kashihara, Nara Prefecture, boasting a retail space of approximately 8,000 square meters and offering a diverse range of products spanning clothing, food, and home goods.

Starbucks' Plan Divides Saitama City

The planned opening of Starbucks’ first store in Gyoda, Saitama Prefecture, has sparked mixed reactions among residents. As of February 26th, the project has been put on hold.

Japan’s Powder Boosts Economy

As March approaches, while some regions in Japan struggle with heavy snowfall, foreign tourists continue to arrive in search of the country’s renowned winter sports experience.

Why 7-Eleven Became a Target: The Canadian Convenience Store Buyout

In 2024, Japanese companies engaged in a record 4,700 mergers and acquisitions (M&A), marking a new high. Kyodo News economic editor Satoshi Matsuo explains the factors behind this surge. M&A has become a key strategy for Japanese businesses facing a wave of retirements and business closures. While some acquisitions aim to expand overseas, others focus on ensuring business continuity in Japan’s rapidly aging economy.

Buffett hopes to increase investment in Japan trading houses

US prominent investor Warren Buffett has written that he is looking to increase his company's holdings in Japan's five largest trading houses in his annual letter to shareholders. (NHK)

CEO Chosen by Lottery Rescues Company From Bankruptcy

Vision Megane, widely known for its catchy commercial jingles, faced a major crisis in 2013 when it applied for civil rehabilitation, effectively declaring bankruptcy. Surprisingly, the man who led the company’s revival was none other than a CEO chosen through an amidakuji (lottery-style drawing).

Nara’s Leading Sock Maker Supplies 10,000 Pairs for Expo

Socks from a leading manufacturer in Nara Prefecture, Japan’s top producer, have been chosen for the official uniforms of staff at the Osaka-Kansai Expo. On February 21st, 10,000 pairs were shipped to Osaka.

Japan's Consumer Prices Rise 3.2% in January

Japan's nationwide Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 3.2% in January compared to the previous year, marking the highest increase in a year and seven months, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.