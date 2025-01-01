News On Japan
Japan to Release Rice Reserves as Prices Surge Past 5,000 Yen for 5kg

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Japan’s rice prices have been steadily climbing, with the cost of a 5-kilogram bag rising from 2,430 to 3,297 yen last year and further increasing to 3,949 yen this year, putting pressure on household budgets. To curb these rising prices, the government has decided to release its rice reserves.

The expectation was that this move would bring prices down, but they remain high. The reserve rice, sold as blended rice, aims to maintain affordability without sacrificing taste. However, logistical challenges mean any price reduction is likely to be short-lived. Meanwhile, concerns persist over an ongoing rice shortage, with some experts criticizing agricultural cooperatives for inefficiencies in their support measures.

Starting next week, Japan will begin the bidding process for 150,000 tons of its 210,000-ton rice reserves. Consumers are most concerned about whether this release will actually lead to lower rice prices. Looking at past trends, the price of a 5-kilogram bag of rice was around 2,400 yen in January last year. Now, it has surged to nearly 4,000 yen.

So, will releasing reserve rice bring prices down? In simple terms, prices may drop—but only temporarily. The government has announced a bid for 150,000 tons, and yesterday, Agriculture Minister Eto revealed plans to expedite an additional 60,000 tons for auction. If these processes proceed smoothly, rice should reach consumers and lead to a temporary price reduction.

Professor Oizumi from Miyagi University points out that corporate efforts also contribute to price reductions. There are 41 varieties of reserve rice, which wholesalers can blend with cheaper domestic or imported rice to offer consumers more affordable options. However, he also highlights potential issues with releasing reserve rice.

One major concern is the inefficient distribution system. The government currently supplies rice through intermediaries, such as agricultural cooperatives, before it reaches consumers, causing delays. Instead, Professor Oizumi suggests that rice should be sold directly to retailers and the food service industry. Currently, the government prioritizes sending rice to the Central Union of Agricultural Cooperatives (JA Zen-Noh), which can slow distribution and prevent a rapid price adjustment.

Even if prices drop temporarily, they may soon return to high levels. The underlying issue is a rice shortage. Last January, private-sector rice stocks stood at 2.74 million tons, but this year, they have decreased to 2.3 million tons—a gap of 400,000 tons. Despite an 180,000-ton increase in production, supply remains insufficient. Even if the full 210,000 tons of reserve rice is released, total supply would still be lower than last year, raising doubts about the government's claim that there is no shortage.

Additionally, rice prices may remain high due to rising production costs. In Niigata, JA Zen-Noh recently announced its minimum purchase price for premium Uonuma Koshihikari rice at 225,000 yen per 60 kilograms, an increase of 5,500 yen from last year. While this move provides farmers with financial security, it also signals further price increases for consumers.

Professor Oizumi emphasizes that Japan's current rice supply management system, which operates on a delicate supply-demand balance, should be overhauled. He argues that the government must shift its focus toward supporting large-scale, high-productivity farms and enhancing export competitiveness to stabilize the rice market in the long run.

Source: YOMIURI

