Sekisui House Ordered to Pay Y750 Million in Back Taxes

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Sekisui House, a major homebuilder headquartered in Osaka, has been found to have underreported its tax obligations related to consumption tax deductions on payments to subcontractors.

The underreporting covers a three-year period through January last year, resulting in additional taxes totaling approximately 750 million yen, including consumption tax and corporate tax.

The company has stated its intention to file an amended tax return, acknowledging that while there were differences in interpretation on certain points, it remains committed to ensuring strict tax compliance and proper tax payments.

Source: YOMIURI