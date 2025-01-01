News On Japan
Business

Sekisui House Ordered to Pay Y750 Million in Back Taxes

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - Sekisui House, a major homebuilder headquartered in Osaka, has been found to have underreported its tax obligations related to consumption tax deductions on payments to subcontractors.

The underreporting covers a three-year period through January last year, resulting in additional taxes totaling approximately 750 million yen, including consumption tax and corporate tax.

The company has stated its intention to file an amended tax return, acknowledging that while there were differences in interpretation on certain points, it remains committed to ensuring strict tax compliance and proper tax payments.

Source: YOMIURI

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Week-Long Wildfire in Ofunato: Rain Offers Hope for Containment

A wildfire that erupted in Ofunato, Iwate Prefecture, on February 26th has now entered its second week, with firefighters struggling to contain the flames.

Japan to Release Rice Reserves as Prices Surge Past 5,000 Yen for 5kg

Japan’s rice prices have been steadily climbing, with the cost of a 5-kilogram bag rising from 2,430 to 3,297 yen last year and further increasing to 3,949 yen this year, putting pressure on household budgets. To curb these rising prices, the government has decided to release its rice reserves.

Nagano's Snowy Road Signs Turn into Vandal Hotspots

Heavy snowfall in Nagano Prefecture has created an unusual photo spot, drawing crowds eager to capture the rare sight of road signs buried in snow. However, alongside the excitement, concerns are growing over vandalism, including stickers plastered across the signs and tourists hanging from them.

Gunkanjima Faces Collapse Risk as Buildings Deteriorate

The historic buildings of Hashima Island, commonly known as Gunkanjima, are facing a risk of collapse due to ongoing deterioration, it was revealed on March 3rd. The island, part of the "Sites of Japan's Meiji Industrial Revolution," a UNESCO World Heritage site that marks its 10th anniversary this summer, has seen its structures degrade significantly over time.

Nara's Omizutori Fire Ritual Marks 1,274 Year

The annual Shunie ceremony, commonly known as Omizutori, has begun at Todai-ji Temple in Nara. Carrying large torches, attendants lit the way as monks, known as the Rengyoshu, slowly ascended the steps of Nigatsudo Hall.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Sekisui House Ordered to Pay Y750 Million in Back Taxes

Sekisui House, a major homebuilder headquartered in Osaka, has been found to have underreported its tax obligations related to consumption tax deductions on payments to subcontractors.

Sumitomo Mitsui to leave global decarbonization group

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it will leave an international group that fights climate change. It is the first Japanese company to do so. (NHK)

Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) and PDT Partners Form Partnership

The Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) and PDT Partners have officially signed an agreement, with Masaki Suzuki and an FSA representative jointly signing the deal. The partnership will focus on financial regulation, capital operations, technological innovation, and corporate social responsibility, aiming to enhance market transparency and drive internationalization.

Japan to invest $20 bil. in clean energy projects in Vietnam

Japan has agreed to invest up to 20 billion dollars in low-carbon energy projects in Vietnam. This comes amid a regional push to reach carbon neutrality in the coming decades.

Trump Calls Weak Yen a Problem

U.S. President Donald Trump on March 3rd voiced concern over the depreciation of the yen, stating that the weakening yen and strengthening dollar had gone too far.

Nissan Insiders Reveal Why the Merger Talks Fell Apart

Honda and Nissan had been in discussions about a potential management integration, aiming to form a joint holding company that would oversee both automakers. However, the talks have collapsed, leaving many questioning what went wrong.

New Family Homes Designed for Maximum Storage and Comfort

A new series of homes designed with families in mind is now available, featuring expansive storage spaces to accommodate modern lifestyles.

Nagoya Unveils Redevelopment Plan for Kanayama Area

The city of Nagoya has announced plans to demolish the Asunal Kanayama shopping complex by February 2028 and construct a new multi-purpose facility in its place. The redevelopment project will also include renovations to nearby parks and the city’s civic hall, aiming to revitalize the entire Kanayama district.