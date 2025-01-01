Scam Home Inspections Hit Record High in 2024

TOKYO, Mar 06 (News On Japan) - The number of cases involving fraudulent home inspection scams by unscrupulous renovation companies reached a record high in 2024, according to a report by the National Police Agency.

These scams, often targeting single-family homes, involve fraudulent contractors offering free roof inspections and then pressuring homeowners into unnecessary repairs under the guise of legitimate renovation work.

According to the National Police Agency, there were 66 reported cases of such scams last year, a 1.7-fold increase from the previous year, marking the highest number since statistics began in 2010. A total of 130 individuals were arrested in connection with these cases.

Among the 66 cases, 15 were linked to so-called "anonymous and fluid crime groups" (Tokuryu), which recruit individuals through social media to carry out crimes such as burglary. Authorities arrested 56 people involved in these operations.

Fraudulent renovation companies primarily target elderly homeowners, often using scare tactics such as claiming that the roof is damaged and urgently needs repair to pressure victims into signing contracts.

These scams are difficult to prosecute, as some perpetrators deliberately damage hidden parts of homes to fabricate the need for repairs, making it challenging to gather concrete evidence.

Source: TBS