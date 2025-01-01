News On Japan
Business

Toyota Temporarily Suspends SUV Production Following Explosion

AICHI, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Toyota will halt production at some of its plants starting the morning of March 10th following an explosion at a parts supplier in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, that left one person dead and two others injured.

The incident occurred on March 6th at the Fujioka plant of Chuo Spring, a major manufacturer of automotive springs. A dust collector exploded, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring two other men with minor wounds.

In response, Toyota announced on March 7th that it would suspend operations on one production line at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City and two lines at the Nagakusa plant of Toyota Industries in Obu City from the morning of March 10th.

These plants produce popular SUV models, including the Harrier and RAV4. Toyota stated, "At this stage, we cannot assess the impact on production volumes."

A decision regarding operations beyond the evening of March 10th is expected to be made around midday on the same day.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

One Month to Expo: International Pavilions Near Completion

With just one month to go until the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 opens on April 13, preparations are nearing completion. Visitors can now get an early glimpse of the atmosphere at the venue, where various pavilions are taking shape.

'Kawazu Sakura Festival' Extended as Unusual Weather Delays Bloom

Unusual weather delayed the bloom of Kawazu cherry blossoms in Shizuoka Prefecture by two weeks, leading to a nine-day extension of the Kawazu Sakura Festival.

Half-Century Ban Ends: Fukuoka Hosts Fin Whale Trade Show

A trade exhibition featuring domestically caught fin whale meat, harvested under Japan’s resumed commercial whaling program, was held in Fukuoka. Fin whale meat is known for its mild flavor and rich fat content.

Japan Approves Bill to Strengthen Penalties Against Host Clubs

In response to cases where female customers were burdened with excessive debts and coerced into prostitution, the Japanese government approved an amendment to the Entertainment Business Law during a cabinet meeting on Thursday.

Shimadzu Unveils World's First Optical Lattice Clock

Shimadzu Corporation has launched the world's first optical lattice clock, which measures time using the oscillation frequency of atoms trapped by lasers. The clock boasts an unparalleled accuracy, with an error of just one second over 10 billion years.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Toyota Temporarily Suspends SUV Production Following Explosion

Toyota will halt production at some of its plants starting the morning of March 10th following an explosion at a parts supplier in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, that left one person dead and two others injured.

Seven & i Holdings taps first non-Japanese company president

Retail giant Seven & i Holdings has announced it will replace its president Isaka Ryuichi with an outside director. (NHK)

Scam Home Inspections Hit Record High in 2024

The number of cases involving fraudulent home inspection scams by unscrupulous renovation companies reached a record high in 2024, according to a report by the National Police Agency.

Sekisui House Ordered to Pay Y750 Million in Back Taxes

Sekisui House, a major homebuilder headquartered in Osaka, has been found to have underreported its tax obligations related to consumption tax deductions on payments to subcontractors.

Japan to Release Rice Reserves as Prices Surge Past 5,000 Yen for 5kg

Japan’s rice prices have been steadily climbing, with the cost of a 5-kilogram bag rising from 2,430 to 3,297 yen last year and further increasing to 3,949 yen this year, putting pressure on household budgets. To curb these rising prices, the government has decided to release its rice reserves.

Sumitomo Mitsui to leave global decarbonization group

Japan's Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group says it will leave an international group that fights climate change. It is the first Japanese company to do so. (NHK)

Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) and PDT Partners Form Partnership

The Japan Financial Services Agency (FSA) and PDT Partners have officially signed an agreement, with Masaki Suzuki and an FSA representative jointly signing the deal. The partnership will focus on financial regulation, capital operations, technological innovation, and corporate social responsibility, aiming to enhance market transparency and drive internationalization.

Japan to invest $20 bil. in clean energy projects in Vietnam

Japan has agreed to invest up to 20 billion dollars in low-carbon energy projects in Vietnam. This comes amid a regional push to reach carbon neutrality in the coming decades.