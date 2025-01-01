Toyota Temporarily Suspends SUV Production Following Explosion

AICHI, Mar 10 (News On Japan) - Toyota will halt production at some of its plants starting the morning of March 10th following an explosion at a parts supplier in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture, that left one person dead and two others injured.

The incident occurred on March 6th at the Fujioka plant of Chuo Spring, a major manufacturer of automotive springs. A dust collector exploded, killing a 40-year-old man and injuring two other men with minor wounds.

In response, Toyota announced on March 7th that it would suspend operations on one production line at its Takaoka plant in Toyota City and two lines at the Nagakusa plant of Toyota Industries in Obu City from the morning of March 10th.

These plants produce popular SUV models, including the Harrier and RAV4. Toyota stated, "At this stage, we cannot assess the impact on production volumes."

A decision regarding operations beyond the evening of March 10th is expected to be made around midday on the same day.

Source: 東海テレビ NEWS ONE