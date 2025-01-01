News On Japan
McDonald's Japan to Raise Prices Again

TOKYO, Mar 11 (News On Japan) - McDonald's Japan announced that starting March 12th, it will raise prices on 40% of its core menu items, including hamburgers, fries, and nuggets, at select locations.

The price of a Double Cheeseburger will increase from 430 yen to 450 yen, while a five-piece Chicken McNuggets set will go up from 260 yen to 290 yen.

McDonald's previously raised prices on about 30% of its menu in January last year, but the number of visitors and total sales did not decline. This time, the company appears to have decided on another price hike based on continued strong demand.

Source: TBS

