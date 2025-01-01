News On Japan
Business

Rat Found in Miso Soup at Sukiya in Tottori, Company Issues Apology

Tottori, Mar 24 (News On Japan) - Beef bowl chain Sukiya has issued an apology on its official website after a rat was found in a bowl of miso soup served at one of its restaurants in Tottori Prefecture in January.

According to Sukiya, the incident occurred at its Tottori Minami-Kissakata location, where a customer reported the presence of a foreign object in their miso soup. Upon inspection by staff, a rat was discovered in the bowl.

The company stated that no other customers were served miso soup suspected of similar contamination at the store.

An internal investigation concluded that the rat likely entered the soup during ingredient preparation, and that staff failed to visually inspect the product before serving it.

Following the incident, the restaurant was temporarily closed and underwent sanitation checks and structural inspections, including assessments of cracks and gaps in the building. Employees also received additional hygiene training. After clearance from the local health authority, the store resumed operations.

Sukiya has since instructed all locations nationwide to rigorously conduct visual checks of food prior to serving.

In response to the incident, the company pledged to carry out quarterly inspections for structural damage and to implement stronger pest control measures. "We will strengthen our management system across all stores to ensure such incidents do not happen again," Sukiya stated in its apology.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Osaka Expo Previews Futuristic Pavilions

With just three weeks remaining until the start of the Osaka-Kansai Expo, several pavilions held preview events on Sunday.

Newly Released Footage Shows Kamikaze Pilots Parachuting Under Fire

A civic group in Usa City, Oita Prefecture, that collects and analyzes materials from the Pacific War has released twelve pieces of footage showing U.S. air raids and kamikaze attacks.

Japan Unveils Four-Stage Evacuation Plan for Mount Fuji Eruption

The Japanese government on March 21st released a report outlining countermeasures for volcanic ash in the event of a Mount Fuji eruption, including a four-stage evacuation plan based on ashfall volume.

Japan's Police Update Uniform, Skirts Abolished

Police uniforms in Japan will undergo their first major redesign in 31 years, with changes including the abolition of skirts for female officers and the introduction of polo shirts to help cope with rising temperatures.

Japan Falls to 55th in Global Happiness Ranking

Japan ranked 55th in the latest World Happiness Report, released on March 20th to coincide with the International Day of Happiness. Finland secured the top position for the eighth consecutive year, followed by Denmark and Iceland, with Nordic countries dominating the upper ranks due to strong welfare and education systems.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

Rat Found in Miso Soup at Sukiya in Tottori, Company Issues Apology

Beef bowl chain Sukiya has issued an apology on its official website after a rat was found in a bowl of miso soup served at one of its restaurants in Tottori Prefecture in January.

Breathing New Life into Japan's Abandoned Houses

As the number of vacant houses across Japan continues to rise—now estimated at 9 million—a unique group in Kobe is tackling what many consider a lost cause: severely dilapidated homes, or 'haioku.'

BOJ: Household Financial Assets Hit Record

Japan's household financial assets reached a record 2,230 trillion yen ($15 trillion) at the end of December last year, driven by growing use of the tax-free NISA investment accounts and rising stock prices.

Sapporo Station Redevelopment Delayed by Six Years

JR Hokkaido announced on March 19th that the JR Sapporo Station redevelopment, linked to the Hokkaido Shinkansen extension, will be delayed by six years, with full operations now set for fiscal 2034.

Japan’s Land Prices Surge Again as Resort Areas Soar

Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism announced that as of January 1st, official land prices—a key real estate benchmark—rose 2.7% year-on-year, marking the fourth consecutive annual increase.

Gender Pay Gap Narrows to Record Low

The gender pay gap in Japan has reached its smallest level on record, as the average monthly salary for full-time workers posted its highest growth in 33 years, according to a survey by the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare.

Less Than Half the Market Price? The Reality Behind Discounted Properties in Japan

A single-family home in Yokohama for 3.8 million yen? A two-story 3LDK in Narashino, Chiba, for 9.8 million yen? What makes these properties so cheap? We investigated the reasons behind these bargain-priced homes.

Okinawa Watermelon Growers Alarmed Over Fruit Flies

Watermelon farmers have expressed concerns over the potential impact of emergency pest control measures aimed at preventing the spread of the Segroulimibae fruit fly.