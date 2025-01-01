Uragawa Elementary Closes After 151 Years as Last School in Hamamatsu District Shuts Down

HAMAMATSU, Mar 25 (News On Japan) - Uragawa Elementary School in Tenryu Ward, Hamamatsu City, closed its doors after 151 years, marking the end of an era for the Uragawa district. Established in 1874, the school was the last remaining elementary school in the area, where there were once four.

With its closure, both elementary and junior high schools have now disappeared from the district.

"Wow, it’s been so long. It still looks the same," said one former student, reunited with old friends at the school nestled in the mountainous Sakuma area of Hamamatsu.

A total of around 400 people, including seven current students, alumni, and local residents, attended the closing ceremony held on March 23rd.

During the ceremony, all seven students took the stage to share their memories and words of gratitude.

"It makes me very sad because the playground, the oak tree—so many memories are here," said one student. Another added, "Even when I grow up, I want to make use of what I learned here—how to speak up and how to stay connected with the community."

With three sixth graders set to graduate in March 2025, only four students will remain in the next school year. As a result, Uragawa Elementary will be merged with nearby Sakuma Elementary School.

"I want to make lots of new friends and do well in school," said one child. Another added, "I’ll work hard until I can play soccer properly."

Founded in 1874 during the Meiji era, Uragawa Elementary once had over 900 students in the late 1950s. But the student population steadily declined due to the broader trend of depopulation.

"It’s sad to see my old school disappear," said a graduate. Another expressed hope for the future: "I want the current students to enjoy their time even after the merger with Sakuma Elementary."

The ceremony ended with everyone singing the school song together. With the closure of Uragawa Elementary, the last remaining elementary school in the region, all local schools—elementary and junior high—have now closed in the Uragawa district.

Source: SBSnews6