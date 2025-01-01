Japan Speeds Up Efforts to Mass-Produce Next-Gen Semiconductors

TOKYO, Mar 27 (News On Japan) - Rapidus, a company aiming to domestically produce next-generation semiconductors, plans to begin operating its prototype line for advanced chips in April. The company is accelerating development of 2-nanometer-class semiconductors, expected to be used in artificial intelligence (AI) applications.

As Taiwan and South Korea currently lead in the field, a key challenge for Rapidus is whether it can establish a solid technological foundation for mass production.

On March 25th, Rapidus announced a partnership with Singapore-based Quest Global, which specializes in semiconductor design. At a press conference in Tokyo, Rapidus President Atsuyoshi Koike said, "Preparations for starting prototype production in April are progressing smoothly without delay."

Source: Kyodo