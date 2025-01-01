AI Technology to Produce Branded Wagyu

SAPPORO, Mar 28 (News On Japan) - A project using artificial intelligence to produce branded wagyu beef is set to begin at Hokkaido University, aiming for a more sustainable and labor-efficient livestock industry.

The initiative is based in the town of Shiraoi, located in the Iburi region of Hokkaido, an area known for producing wagyu under the brand name "Shiraoi Beef." While the brand is nationally recognized, its production requires large amounts of feed, energy, and labor.

To address challenges such as a shortage of workers and soaring feed costs, the university will begin a new project that leverages AI technology to improve wagyu production.

The key concept is "smart grazing."

According to Professor Takafumi Goto of the Field Science Center for Northern Biosphere at Hokkaido University, "Remote automatic management of grazing via smartphone can reduce the workload for farmers. Grazing also makes it possible to produce grass-fed beef, which could lead to the development of a new brand."

Cattle will be fitted with GPS sensors and raised in natural pasture environments, allowing farmers to reduce reliance on imported feed.

AI will analyze data from the sensors to monitor the amount of grass the cattle consume and changes in their physical condition. The information will then be sent to the producers’ smartphones, enabling them to manage the herd with fewer staff and more free time.

The university plans to launch this trial in spring 2025 at a ranch in Shiraoi, with the goal of building a sustainable agricultural system.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送