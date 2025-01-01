News On Japan
Major Repairs Begin on Kofukuji's Five-Story Pagoda

NARA, Apr 07 (News On Japan) - A groundbreaking ceremony was held on April 6th at the Five-Story Pagoda of Kofukuji Temple in Nara City to pray for the safety of a large-scale restoration project.

Built 1,300 years ago and rebuilt five times, the current pagoda was constructed around 600 years ago during the Muromachi period. However, due to significant deterioration, a major preservation and repair project—the first in approximately 120 years—has now begun.

The scaffolding, known as a “temporary roof,” has already been completed, and work will soon proceed on repairing wooden parts such as the eaves. The entire restoration is scheduled to be completed in 2034, nine years from now.

Source: YOMIURI

