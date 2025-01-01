Luxury Meets Tradition: Inside Fukuoka’s Upcoming One Fukuoka Hotel

FUKUOKA, Apr 08 (News On Japan) - The One Fukuoka Hotel, soon to open on April 24th, has recently granted the media a preview of its lavish accommodations set between the 18th and 19th floors of the One Fukuoka Building in Fukuoka City's bustling Tenjin district. Just two weeks shy of its grand opening, the hotel promises a blend of traditional Japanese aesthetics and modern luxury, offering expansive views across the cityscape.

The hotel’s design philosophy emphasizes relaxation in the skies of Tenjin, allowing guests to indulge in the openness of the spacious layouts and large windows that bathe each room in natural light. The suite rooms are particularly grand, each spanning 62 square meters, with interiors that reflect sophisticated Japanese motifs and an adjoining 43 square meter terrace that offers unparalleled views of the city and the nearby sea.

Adding to the allure, the top floor hosts a restaurant accessible to both staying and non-staying guests, which features a menu that emphasizes local Kyushu produce and a panoramic view of Tenjin. The hotel also accommodates a large communal bath and sauna to provide a complete rejuvenating experience.

With its strategic pricing just below typical luxury hotels, the One Fukuoka Hotel aims to become a long-cherished establishment, combining utility with an energizing atmosphere. The hotel has already started taking reservations, with several days during the upcoming Golden Week filling up quickly, indicating strong public anticipation for this new landmark in Tenjin.

Source: FBS