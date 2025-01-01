Farewell to Shigeo Nagashima: Sadaharu Oh and Hideki Matsui Pay Tribute

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Shigeo Nagashima, known affectionately as "Mr. Professional Baseball," was remembered at his funeral in Tokyo on June 8th, following his death from pneumonia on June 3rd at age 89.

The ceremony was attended by a host of baseball legends and protégés, including longtime teammate Sadaharu Oh, 85, and former player Hideki Matsui, 50, who paid their final respects to the iconic figure who helped shape postwar Japanese baseball.

Nagashima’s portrait was accompanied by the familiar Yomiuri Giants logo and his permanently retired number 3 jersey, capturing his ever-cheerful smile. Among the attendees were members of the Giants' historic “V9” era—a run of nine consecutive league championships—and players he mentored during his time as manager.

The first to deliver a eulogy was Oh, Nagashima’s lifelong friend and fellow slugger from the "ON Cannon" era, who recalled their early days with humor and affection.

"Shigeo Nagashima, I never imagined the day would come so soon when I would read a eulogy for you. You were the pride of Japan itself. And yet, I caused you so much trouble," said Oh. "During our rookie training camp in Miyazaki, we were assigned to the same room. I was clueless—couldn’t clean, couldn’t fold the futon, and on top of that, I snored terribly. You didn’t complain once, even when they moved me out after just a week. To me, you were an extraordinarily ordinary man. These 60-plus years we spent together were irreplaceable."

Matsui, one of Nagashima’s most devoted disciples, reflected on their countless late-night swing practices, recalling how just a look from his former manager still made him instinctively brace for a command.

"Coach, there’s no swing practice today, right?" Matsui began, drawing gentle laughter. "When I look into your eyes, I still feel like you’re about to say, ‘Grab the bat! We’re starting now!’ But more than anything, I wish I could hear your voice again. Every time you stepped onto the field, you radiated light. When we practiced together, you turned into ‘Batman Shigeo Nagashima.’ I couldn’t stop crying on the day you stepped down as manager. You said, ‘Why are you crying? Wipe your tears and keep swinging.’ I can never escape Shigeo Nagashima—and that is my happiness."

Matsui concluded his tribute by vowing to carry forward the legacy his coach left behind.

"Whenever I returned to Japan, I would always visit you. Even when you had so much to say but said nothing, I could still feel it. I’ll keep asking myself why you gave me so much. I won’t let you slip away. So today, I won’t say ‘Thank you’ or ‘Goodbye.’ Please keep lighting the future of the Giants, and of Japanese baseball, with that brilliant light of yours."

