Former Yokozuna Hakuho Resigns from Sumo Association

TOKYO, Jun 09 (News On Japan) - Former Yokozuna Hakuho Sho, 40, held a press conference in Tokyo on June 9th to announce his resignation from the Japan Sumo Association and to outline his future plans. The association had already stated on June 2nd that it would formally accept his resignation on the 9th.

"It has been 25 years of being loved by sumo and loving sumo. I, Hakuho Sho, have decided to leave the Japan Sumo Association and move forward toward a new dream," he said. "Considering my current situation, I concluded that contributing to the development of sumo from outside the association, rather than from within, would be best. This led me to make the final decision to resign," he explained.

Hakuho had faced disciplinary action from the association in February 2024 for failing to report and properly supervise instances of violence involving his disciples, as well as obstructing the association’s investigation. He addressed the issue, saying, "With the Miyagino stable now placed under the care of the Isegahama stable, I sincerely apologize to my disciples and to all those who supported us for the events that led to this situation."

Even after his departure, he emphasized his continued commitment: "I will remain in close contact with former Isegahama, who has taken over the Miyagino name, and other associated elders and the association. From outside the organization, I intend to keep supporting and watching over my disciples. My love for them remains unchanged."

Looking ahead, Hakuho said he plans to focus on a global project to spread the appeal of sumo. Building on the 15 editions of the Hakuho Cup he has held so far, he envisions a new initiative called the World Sumo Grand Slam to introduce the sport to a broader international audience.

The press conference opened with Masaya Sugino, formerly Isegahama, who on June 9th officially took on the Miyagino elder name. "His decision was firm, and I could not persuade him otherwise. I feel deeply sorry for the fans," he said. "If someone from the former Miyagino stable becomes capable of inheriting the name in the future, I will do my best to help rebuild the stable." Sugino embraced and shook hands with Hakuho at the end of the session.

Source: TBS