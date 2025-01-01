Ippei Mizuhara Turns Self In to Begin Jail Time

Pennsylvania, Jun 17 (News On Japan) - Ippei Mizuhara, the former interpreter convicted of fraudulently transferring approximately 2.5 billion yen from Los Angeles Dodgers player Shohei Ohtani's bank account, has turned himself in and begun serving his prison sentence.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Mizuhara reported to a federal prison in Pennsylvania around noon on June 16th, the deadline for his surrender, and was immediately taken into custody.

In February this year, Mizuhara was sentenced to 4 years and 9 months in prison for bank fraud involving the unauthorized transfer of about 2.5 billion yen from Ohtani's account, as well as filing false tax returns.

The deadline for his surrender had originally been set for March, but was postponed twice.

Since Mizuhara does not hold U.S. citizenship, he is expected to be deported to Japan after completing his sentence.

Source: TBS