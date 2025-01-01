Socrates Reborn at Shibuya AI Event

TOKYO, Jun 29 (News On Japan) - In a quiet bar in Tokyo’s Shibuya Ward, the bartender isn’t just a good listener—he’s a recreation of the great philosopher Socrates, powered by artificial intelligence.

As generative AI continues its rapid evolution, a new event starting on June 28th offers visitors the chance to experience philosophical dialogue firsthand through conversations with "AI Socrates."

Before the official opening, TV anchor Yuki Uenaka was given early access to the experience.

The AI Socrates, trained on Western philosophical texts and classical literature, initiated the dialogue:

Socrates: "What brings you to Shibuya today?"

Uenaka: "I came to talk with you, Socrates."

Socrates: "I'm honored. You came all this way just to chat with me? That makes me happy. Lately, have you had one of those moments where you stop and ask yourself, 'Wait, what’s going on here?'"

Uenaka responded by wondering about the modern custom of photographing meals before eating.

The two continued talking for about five minutes.

Socrates: "We had a real, deep conversation today. Seriously, thanks. Your approach to living in the moment? That hit me hard. How did it feel for you?"

Uenaka: "It was a pleasure talking with you. I also learned a lot."

Socrates: "Glad to hear it. To celebrate this meaningful exchange, I’ve prepared a special cocktail just for you."

At the end of the session, Uenaka was handed a “cocktail card” featuring an illustration and name of a custom drink inspired by their conversation. On the reverse side, a summary of the dialogue was printed—something to take home as a memento. Each card is said to be one-of-a-kind, never duplicated.

Kazutaka Tanaka, an associate professor at J. F. Oberlin University who helped develop the AI, explained, "It’s not just AI generating random images. The user’s personal concerns are transformed into visual designs and embedded with a message. That becomes something they can physically take with them—a lasting memory."

The organizers hope the experience will encourage participants to reflect on their own thoughts and values by engaging in dialogue with AI Socrates.

Katsuyoshi Furutachi, a business producer at Directions Inc., which is running the event, said, "Combining entertainment with meaningful elements like philosophy opens up many possibilities. This project has shown us the potential to apply AI in areas like sports training or even healthcare."

