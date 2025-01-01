Next-Generation Neutrino Detector Unveiled in Gifu

NAGOYA, Jun 30 (News On Japan) - A next-generation neutrino observation facility, the Hyper-Kamiokande, was unveiled to the media on June 28th in Hida City, Gifu Prefecture. Located 600 meters underground in the Kamioka area, it is a new experimental facility of the University of Tokyo's Institute for Cosmic Ray Research, designed to detect neutrinos emitted from a research center 295 kilometers away in Ibaraki Prefecture.

The new facility is being built to replace the existing Super-Kamiokande and will dramatically expand research capabilities. Excavation of the vast underground cavity needed to install the new detector is nearly complete and has now been shown to the press.

The chamber measures 94 meters in height and 69 meters in diameter, enabling observations at approximately eight times the scale of the current system.

Next steps include the installation of optical sensors, with the goal of beginning full-scale experiments in three years.

Source: Nagoya TV News