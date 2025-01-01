Beetle’s 'Ear' Turns Out to Be Fungus Farm Protecting Eggs

TOKYO, Nov 08 (News On Japan) - Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and other researchers have discovered that female saw-toothed grain beetles cultivate fungi in a special organ on their hind legs, using it to coat their eggs with protective fungal filaments that block parasitic wasps from laying their own eggs inside.

This symbiotic system, in which the beetle nurtures the fungus and in turn gains protection for its offspring, reveals a sophisticated adaptation that enhances reproductive success. The finding overturns previous assumptions that the organ was an auditory structure, instead identifying it as a miniature “fungus incubator” essential for survival.

Source: 産経ニュース