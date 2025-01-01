News On Japan
Japan to Begin RSV Vaccination for Pregnant Women in April 2026

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has decided to introduce routine vaccination for pregnant women as early as April 2026 to protect newborns from the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which can lead to severe symptoms in infants.

The program will cover those between 28 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, with the ministry expecting that administering the vaccine to mothers will allow antibodies to be passed to their babies before birth, reducing the risk of infection and preventing severe illness.

Source: TBS

Toyota’s Woven City Evolves Two Months After Opening

Toyota’s experimental urban prototype Woven City, built in Shizuoka Prefecture as a large-scale test site, has entered its second month since opening in September, with the city’s early operations beginning to take visible shape as on-site demonstrations expand and new technologies are trialed across the community.

Will Red-Crowned Cranes Be Affected? Officials Inspect 6,600-Panel Solar Project Site

Officials inspected a planned mega-solar construction site around the Kushiro Wetland on November 17th as staff from Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Hokkaido government visited the area together with Nippon Ecology President Matsui Masanori to confirm whether the project could affect the breeding and growth of red-crowned cranes.

Steel Skies: How Metal Structures Are Shaping Japan's Architecture

Ever wonder how buildings in Japan stay safe from strong winds, heavy rain, and earthquakes?

Japan Builds Full Supply Chain for Green Hydrogen

Japan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050, and in this context, municipalities and companies across the country are accelerating the use of green hydrogen, which is increasingly viewed as the key to realizing a decarbonized society.

Clever Cleaner, an iPhone Сleaning App, is Gaining Popularity in the Japanese App Store

In recent months, a clear shift has appeared in Japan’s App Store rankings - users now prefer lightweight utilities that improve device performance without ads or paid upgrades.

Pioneering Quantum Technology Seeks to Solve Global Food and Energy Challenges

Global food shortages are worsening due to extreme weather linked to climate change, driving up vegetable prices even in Japan. Amid this crisis, Hakuo Kikuchi, CEO of Quantum Flowers & Foods, has developed a groundbreaking technology that drastically shortens the time required for crop and grain breeding.

Beetle’s 'Ear' Turns Out to Be Fungus Farm Protecting Eggs

Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and other researchers have discovered that female saw-toothed grain beetles cultivate fungi in a special organ on their hind legs, using it to coat their eggs with protective fungal filaments that block parasitic wasps from laying their own eggs inside.