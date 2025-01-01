Japan to Begin RSV Vaccination for Pregnant Women in April 2026

TOKYO, Nov 19 (News On Japan) - The Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare has decided to introduce routine vaccination for pregnant women as early as April 2026 to protect newborns from the respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which can lead to severe symptoms in infants.
The program will cover those between 28 and 36 weeks of pregnancy, with the ministry expecting that administering the vaccine to mothers will allow antibodies to be passed to their babies before birth, reducing the risk of infection and preventing severe illness.
Source: TBS