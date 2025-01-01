Pioneering Quantum Technology Seeks to Solve Global Food and Energy Challenges

IBARAKI, Nov 10 (News On Japan) - Global food shortages are worsening due to extreme weather linked to climate change, driving up vegetable prices even in Japan. Amid this crisis, Hakuo Kikuchi, CEO of Quantum Flowers & Foods, has developed a groundbreaking technology that drastically shortens the time required for crop and grain breeding.

His company has launched the world’s first business using neutron beams—one of the particles that make up atoms—to irradiate seeds, thereby inducing mutations with high probability.

This method is not limited to plants. The technology is also being applied to microorganisms, raising hopes among major food manufacturers for its use in developing fermented products such as yogurt and other functional foods. Moreover, Kikuchi says it could also boost the efficiency of producing environmental energy sources such as bioethanol, whose adoption is increasingly being mandated worldwide.

In his interview with bestselling author Hideo Aiba, Kikuchi explained how “quantum agriculture” could help address some of the world’s most pressing social and environmental challenges. Drawing on his background as a journalist, Aiba explores how science, economics, and society intersect through Kikuchi’s innovation.

At a research facility adjacent to the Nuclear Science Research Institute in Tokai, Ibaraki Prefecture, Kikuchi demonstrated how beams of neutrons are emitted in controlled lines to strike seeds and microorganisms. The exposure process triggers mutations that can be harnessed to create new varieties of plants.

The company is already working with vegetable factories in Chiba Prefecture, using this technique to develop improved lettuce varieties. “Our technology enables compact, high-yield plants that can thrive in small spaces,” Kikuchi explained. “This means we can produce more crops efficiently, which is vital in an era of climate instability.”

Through neutron-beam irradiation, Kikuchi’s team has achieved significant results in just one generation—something that traditional crossbreeding, which can take over a decade, could not. By irradiating plants and selecting those with desirable mutations—such as compact size or heat resistance—breeders can dramatically shorten the process of developing new varieties.

One example is a strain of lettuce that remains small yet produces abundant leaves, improving productivity for vertical farms and greenhouse cultivation. “It’s a big surprise, even for our partner companies,” Kikuchi said. “Getting successful results from the first trial was beyond our expectations.”

Quantum Flowers & Foods is now expanding the technology’s applications to energy crops like corn, aiming to enhance ethanol yield and microbial efficiency. “We want to contribute not just to agriculture, but also to the sustainable energy sector,” Kikuchi noted.

The rise of “quantum agriculture,” once a concept of science fiction, is now becoming a tangible force in addressing global crises—from food security to clean energy. Through innovation rooted in atomic science, Kikuchi and his team are opening a new frontier in how humanity cultivates and sustains life on Earth.

Source: テレ東BIZ