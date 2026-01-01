Deep-Sea Research Heats up

OKINAWA, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - An event aimed at bringing the mysteries of the deep sea closer to the public was held in Nago City, where a researcher who has explored oceans around the world delivered a talk.

The event marked the 25th anniversary of the International Oceanographic Data and Information Center (GODAC) in Nago, with Ken Takai, a leading figure in marine research, speaking about the fascination of the deep sea.

Takai, director of the Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology’s Department of Subsurface Geobiological Analysis and Research, highlighted the Okinawa Trough as the first location in Japan where deep-sea hydrothermal activity was discovered, describing it as a “sacred site” for researchers.

“Perhaps the greatest discovery we have made in Okinawa’s hydrothermal systems is that electricity is being generated within these deep-sea vents,” Takai said, adding that he hopes more researchers from Okinawa will take an active role in studying such phenomena.

Takai has participated in 29 missions aboard the manned submersible Shinkai 6500, conducting research and making discoveries in oceans across the globe.

Children who attended the talk appeared increasingly interested in pursuing careers exploring the mysteries of the deep sea, as the event succeeded in making the underwater world feel more accessible.

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV