Japan Military to Exit Antarctica

TOKYO, Apr 12 (News On Japan) - The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force will withdraw from Antarctic research vessel operations after nearly six decades, with private-sector entities expected to take over following the retirement of the icebreaker Shirase in fiscal 2034.

The review comes amid a combination of personnel shortages caused by understaffing within the Self-Defense Forces and an increase in mission demands due to changes in the security environment surrounding Japan, making it increasingly difficult to continue allocating personnel to Antarctic missions.

At a subcommittee meeting on Antarctic transport plans scheduled for the 16th, the Self-Defense Forces are expected to formally express their intention to withdraw.

The Maritime Self-Defense Force has supported Antarctic research operations for approximately 60 years since 1965, playing a central role in transporting personnel, equipment, and supplies to Japan’s Antarctic bases, particularly Syowa Station, while also conducting icebreaking missions and aerial logistics using onboard helicopters, making it a critical backbone of the country’s polar research program.

Source: FNN