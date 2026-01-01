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Autonomous Truck Runs 500km Between Kanto and Kansai

TOKYO, Apr 20 (News On Japan) - Japan's logistics sector is struggling with a severe driver shortage, driving efforts to develop autonomous trucks as a potential solution to a growing freight transport crisis.

Seeking to address what many describe as an unprecedented crisis, Masatomo Kumabe, chief executive of startup T2, is developing autonomous trucks designed for long-haul highway transport.

Equipped with numerous cameras, sensors and other devices, the trucks specialize in long-distance operations on expressways. This year, the company successfully completed an autonomous test run covering roughly 500 kilometers between the Kanto and Kansai regions.

T2's goal, however, is not simply to sell trucks. Instead, the company aims to build a new trunk-line freight transport model using its proprietary self-driving technology, creating a business that supports Japan's logistics infrastructure.

The startup is targeting fiscal 2027 for the launch of 'Level 4' autonomous trucking, in which vehicles can transport cargo without a human driver on board.

The company says Japan's logistics crunch could have major economic consequences if left unresolved. Some estimates suggest losses could swell to 10 trillion yen within four years as supply chains come under mounting strain.

While autonomous taxis and passenger vehicles are already being introduced overseas, T2 is focusing on a different challenge: enabling large commercial trucks to drive themselves safely over long distances.

The company's 10-ton truck, marked with signs indicating autonomous operation, has already begun commercial service trials in Japan — the first such effort in the country. Inside the cab, the driver keeps only a light hand on the steering wheel while the automated system handles most driving functions.

Kumabe says T2 wants to go beyond developing technology alone and apply autonomous driving directly to business operations. He believes self-driving trucks could become one of the key solutions to sustaining freight transport in Japan.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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