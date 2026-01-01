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OPPO To Launch Foldable Smartphone in Japan

TOKYO, Apr 15 (News On Japan) - Chinese smartphone maker OPPO announced it will release its foldable smartphone “OPPO Find N6” in Japan on April 15th, marking the company’s first entry into the country’s foldable device segment.

The OPPO Find N6 features a flat display design that minimizes visible creases even when unfolded, addressing one of the key concerns among users of foldable smartphones. The device is also equipped with a high-performance camera offering up to 200 million pixels, positioning it as a premium model in the market.

With the launch of this new product, OPPO aims to establish itself as a leading player in Japan’s emerging foldable smartphone market, which has been gaining traction as consumers seek larger screens and enhanced functionality in compact devices.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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