Will Red-Crowned Cranes Be Affected? Officials Inspect 6,600-Panel Solar Project Site

HOKKAIDO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Officials inspected a planned mega-solar construction site around the Kushiro Wetland on November 17th as staff from Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Hokkaido government visited the area together with Nippon Ecology President Matsui Masanori to confirm whether the project could affect the breeding and growth of red-crowned cranes.

The site is slated to host approximately 6,600 solar panels, but multiple legal violations have already been uncovered. During discussions held after the inspection, Hokkaido requested that the company submit a soil survey implementation plan by November 20th in response to violations of the Soil Contamination Countermeasures Act at the planned construction site.

Source: 北海道ニュースUHB

Northern Japan Warned of Heavy Snow and Blizzards

A strong winter-pattern pressure system drove the season’s coldest air across the country on November 18th, making snow and rain more likely along the Japan Sea coast while bringing heavy snow and blizzard conditions to parts of northern Japan, with temperatures falling sharply nationwide and even areas that see sunshine experiencing a biting northerly wind.

Japanese Embassy in Beijing Urges Citizens to Stay Vigilant

The Japanese Embassy in Beijing urged Japanese nationals in China on November 18th to take extra precautions for their personal safety as the Chinese government intensifies its opposition to Prime Minister Takai’s recent comments regarding a potential Taiwan contingency, prompting the embassy to send a warning email later in the evening.

Japan Is Facing an Unprecedented Surge in Bear Attacks

A reporting team found itself face to face with a bear while investigating the sharp rise in bear-related incidents that has left 13 people dead this year.

Sakurajima Erupts, Sending Plume 4,400 Meters High and Disrupting Flights

Sakurajima erupted in the early hours on October (date not provided in source), sending a plume of ash soaring to 4,400 meters above the crater, the first time it has exceeded 4,000 meters since October last year, with volcanic rocks reaching as far as the sixth station on the mountainside as the volcano continued erupting intermittently throughout the morning and caused ash to fall over Kagoshima Airport, where a thin layer accumulated on aircraft.

JAL Cabin Crew Get OK to Wear Sneakers

Japan Airlines (JAL) has introduced a new policy starting November 13th allowing its cabin crew and ground staff who serve customers at airports to wear sneakers during work hours.

Steel Skies: How Metal Structures Are Shaping Japan's Architecture

Ever wonder how buildings in Japan stay safe from strong winds, heavy rain, and earthquakes?

Japan Builds Full Supply Chain for Green Hydrogen

Japan aims to achieve carbon neutrality by reducing emissions of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases to net zero by 2050, and in this context, municipalities and companies across the country are accelerating the use of green hydrogen, which is increasingly viewed as the key to realizing a decarbonized society.

Clever Cleaner, an iPhone Сleaning App, is Gaining Popularity in the Japanese App Store

In recent months, a clear shift has appeared in Japan’s App Store rankings - users now prefer lightweight utilities that improve device performance without ads or paid upgrades.

Pioneering Quantum Technology Seeks to Solve Global Food and Energy Challenges

Global food shortages are worsening due to extreme weather linked to climate change, driving up vegetable prices even in Japan. Amid this crisis, Hakuo Kikuchi, CEO of Quantum Flowers & Foods, has developed a groundbreaking technology that drastically shortens the time required for crop and grain breeding.

Beetle’s 'Ear' Turns Out to Be Fungus Farm Protecting Eggs

Japan's National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology (AIST) and other researchers have discovered that female saw-toothed grain beetles cultivate fungi in a special organ on their hind legs, using it to coat their eggs with protective fungal filaments that block parasitic wasps from laying their own eggs inside.

Japan’s Offshore Wind Power Faces Setback After Mitsubishi’s Withdrawal

Offshore wind power, seen as Japan’s key to achieving carbon neutrality, is facing a critical test following the withdrawal of major players such as Mitsubishi Corporation. While the government is preparing to reopen bidding for large-scale offshore wind projects, questions remain over what institutional reforms are needed to make renewable energy truly sustainable.

From Flying Suits to Nursing Care Reform: The Secrets of Future Development

Based in the ancient capital of Nara, “future implementer” Hiromichi Fujimoto is leading multiple companies that blend technology and imagination to shape the society of tomorrow.