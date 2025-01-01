Will Red-Crowned Cranes Be Affected? Officials Inspect 6,600-Panel Solar Project Site

HOKKAIDO, Nov 18 (News On Japan) - Officials inspected a planned mega-solar construction site around the Kushiro Wetland on November 17th as staff from Japan’s Agency for Cultural Affairs and the Hokkaido government visited the area together with Nippon Ecology President Matsui Masanori to confirm whether the project could affect the breeding and growth of red-crowned cranes.
The site is slated to host approximately 6,600 solar panels, but multiple legal violations have already been uncovered. During discussions held after the inspection, Hokkaido requested that the company submit a soil survey implementation plan by November 20th in response to violations of the Soil Contamination Countermeasures Act at the planned construction site.
