News On Japan
Business

Land Prices Continue to Climb as Demand Shifts to Japan's Suburbs

TOKYO, Jul 01 (News On Japan) - Japan’s land values have risen nationwide for the fourth consecutive year, with the National Tax Agency releasing new roadside land prices on July 1st that show a continued upward trend driven by suburbanization and redevelopment. While high-end districts like Ginza retained their top rankings in absolute value—with Ginza's Kyukyodo location reaching 4.808 million yen per square meter—an unexpected shift has occurred in less central areas, such as Kitasenju in Tokyo, which rose 26% year-on-year, placing second in the city after Asakusa.

This increase is fueled by ongoing redevelopment, improved access to central Tokyo, and a growing population supported by new housing projects and university outreach. The term “suburbanization” has become the key trend according to real estate analysts, as more people are seeking condominiums and even luxury apartments in regional cities, leading to the rise of so-called “local million-yen condos.”

Other high-growth areas include Nagano’s Hakuba and Hokkaido’s Furano, which saw year-on-year land value increases of over 30%, driven by foreign demand for vacation homes and ski resorts. The Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism notes that redevelopment, inbound tourism, and lifestyle changes since the pandemic are reshaping demand for land nationwide. At the same time, some municipalities—such as Wajima in Ishikawa and several towns in Hokkaido and Fukushima—have seen land prices decline due to population loss, limited redevelopment, or ongoing disaster recovery.

The rise in land prices has also raised concerns about inheritance taxes. The average inheritance tax per deceased person in 2023 was reported at 19.3 million yen, a substantial sum that typically must be split among family members. While this figure appears to correlate with the rise in land values, tax professionals warn that the relationship is not one-to-one. A 30% increase in rosenka does not mean a 30% increase in taxes because every plot of land differs in shape, usability, and location. These factors influence actual valuation for tax purposes, and experts recommend consulting professionals when estimating future liabilities.

Overall, the upward trend in land prices reflects Japan’s evolving real estate landscape, where suburban redevelopment, regional revitalization, and increased tourism are offsetting the long-standing concentration of value in major metropolitan cores. The nationwide average land value rose 2.7% from the previous year, a sign that even as some areas struggle, others are entering a period of renewed growth and investment opportunity.

Source: TBS

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Land Prices Continue to Climb as Demand Shifts to Japan's Suburbs

Japan’s land values have risen nationwide for the fourth consecutive year, with the National Tax Agency releasing new roadside land prices on July 1st that show a continued upward trend driven by suburbanization and redevelopment. While high-end districts like Ginza retained their top rankings in absolute value—with Ginza's Kyukyodo location reaching 4.808 million yen per square meter—an unexpected shift has occurred in less central areas, such as Kitasenju in Tokyo, which rose 26% year-on-year, placing second in the city after Asakusa.

Can Japan Become a Rare Earth Power?

Japan’s ambitions to become a rare earth powerhouse are gaining attention as China tightens its grip on global supply chains. Despite a mid-June agreement between the U.S. and China, rare earth supplies remain constrained, and Japan’s enterprises—alongside global manufacturers—continue to face uncertainty.

Trump Again Slams Japan for Auto Trade Imbalance, Refuses Tariff Concessions

U.S. President Donald Trump has once again voiced strong dissatisfaction with Japan over automobile tariffs, a key issue in ongoing trade talks between the two countries, criticizing Japan for not importing American cars and calling the situation unfair.

Japan’s Best Fireworks Artist Dazzles Osaka Sky at Expo

Omagari’s renowned fireworks, crafted by Japan’s top pyrotechnician, lit up the night sky above Osaka on June 28th as part of the Japan Fireworks Expo held during the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025.

Death Penalty Carried Out for Killing Nine in Zama

A man convicted of murdering nine people in one of Japan's most disturbing serial killing cases was executed on June 27th. Takahiro Shiraishi, 34, had been sentenced to death for robbery, rape, and murder in a case that came to light in October 2017 after police discovered nine dismembered bodies stored in coolers in his apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture. It marks the first execution under the Ishiba administration, following an order by Justice Minister Keishu Suzuki.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Business NEWS

China Resumes Import of Japanese Seafood

China has announced the partial resumption of Japanese seafood imports for the first time in nearly two years, following a suspension imposed in response to the discharge of treated water from the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant.

Booking Scam Targets Wine Bars Across Japan

A growing wave of fraudulent restaurant bookings is raising alarm among small eateries across Japan, with multiple cases now reported beyond Tokyo. The scam involves a man falsely claiming to be a school employee and reserving tables under the name "Koga," before canceling at the last minute and demanding that restaurants pay for expensive wine.

Inside Japan’s Top 10 Translation and Interpretation Companies

Japan is home to a thriving language services industry, with companies offering world-class translation and interpretation solutions across diverse fields such as business, academia, gaming, and government. From innovative AI-driven platforms to long-established localization experts, these firms support global communication in one of the world’s most demanding linguistic markets.

Japan Ranks Lowest Among G7 for Gender Pay Gap

Some of Japan’s leading companies are stepping up efforts to tackle the gender pay gap, even as the country continues to rank the lowest among G7 nations on this issue. A new corporate ranking published by Nikkei Cross Woman highlights firms that are actively working to reduce disparities—not by listing companies with zero wage gaps, but by evaluating how seriously they are addressing the root causes and disclosing detailed strategies for change.

Fuji Media Wins Shareholder Battle

Fuji Media Holdings convened its annual shareholders meeting on Wednesday morning, as the company moves to rebuild governance and restore advertiser confidence after a series of scandals involving former executive Masahiro Nakai. Shareholders approved the slate of eleven directors proposed by current management, while rejecting all twelve candidates put forward by major shareholder Dalton Investments.

Letting Workers Pick Their Own Boss Helps Improve Job Satisfaction

In Japan's evolving work culture, a new approach is quietly taking root: letting employees choose their own bosses. One Tokyo company has gone as far as organizing a full-scale election to select its managers. The idea is gaining attention as growing numbers of workers say they want to leave their jobs because of poor relationships with their superiors.

JDI Slump Exposes Limits Of State-Backed Revival

Japan Display (JDI), formed in 2012 through the merger of Hitachi, Toshiba, and Sony’s small and medium-sized LCD panel businesses, was once celebrated as the “Hinamaru LCD” and symbolized Japan’s national pride in the sector. By the fiscal year ending March 2016, its sales neared 1 trillion yen. However, its fortunes soon reversed, and it has now posted losses for eleven consecutive years.

Japan's Oldest Burger Chain Dom Dom Rebounds

Founded in 1970, Dom Dom Hamburger was Japan’s first homegrown hamburger chain. At its peak, it operated 400 outlets nationwide. However, since the 2000s, its popularity declined sharply, leading to a drastic reduction in store numbers and prolonged financial losses.