Priests Replace Giant Rope at Nachi Falls

Wakayama, Jul 10 (News On Japan) - At Kumano Nachi Taisha in Nachikatsuura, Wakayama Prefecture, priests conducted the seasonal replacement of the sacred rope (shimenawa) that hangs across Nachi Falls.

Nachi Falls, regarded as the sacred object of worship at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Kumano Nachi Taisha, is adorned with a shimenawa, which is renewed twice a year in summer and winter.

On the morning of July 9th, five priests dressed in white ceremonial robes and wearing traditional eboshi headgear carried a 26-meter-long rope made of woven bleached cotton to the top of the waterfall. Secured with safety lines, they carefully replaced the rope while paying close attention to their footing on the steep terrain.

With the new shimenawa in place, it is said that full summer has officially arrived in the Nanki region.

Source: YOMIURI

POPULAR NEWS

Japan Deploys Osprey to New Saga Base

The Ground Self-Defense Force has deployed its first V-22 Osprey to a newly opened base in Saga, with all 17 aircraft to be relocated from Chiba by mid-August as part of Japan’s shift to strengthen defense in the southwest region.

UNESCO Sides with Japan on Gunkanjima Heritage Dispute

Japan’s position on its handling of World Cultural Heritage sites, including Gunkanjima (Battleship Island) in Nagasaki City, has been upheld by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee, which rejected South Korea’s demand for a renewed review of Japan’s efforts.

Shinmoedake Erupts for First Time in 7 Years

A major eruption occurred at Shinmoedake, part of the Kirishima mountain range straddling Miyazaki and Kagoshima prefectures, marking the volcano’s first eruption in seven years. The eruption came as a series of earthquakes continued in the Tokara Islands.

Emperor Visits Mongolia’s Waterworks in Ulaanbaatar Slums

While visiting Mongolia, the Emperor of Japan toured a water facility in Ulaanbaatar that receives support from Japan.

Should Foreigners Be Restricted from Buying Homes in Japan?

As Japan's Upper House election approaches, party leaders debated whether restrictions should be placed on foreign property ownership. Amid soaring housing prices—especially in Tokyo where secondhand condominium prices now exceed 100 million yen—seven of the eight major political parties expressed support for some form of regulation on foreign homebuyers.

Why Are More Vietnamese People Moving to Nishinari, Osaka?

In Osaka’s Nishinari Ward, a district long known for its day laborers and working-class character, an increasing number of Vietnamese residents are beginning to reshape the local community. Along the Tobita Hondori shopping street—home to roughly 200 karaoke-style pubs, many of them operated by Chinese nationals—more than a dozen new establishments run by Vietnamese immigrants have opened in recent years.

Pokémon and Splash Parade Take Over USJ This Summer

Universal Studios Japan is rolling out a packed summer lineup in 2025 with its high-energy “No Limit! Summer Splash Parade” held daily from 11 a.m. Popular characters including Pikachu, Charizard, My Melody, Kuromi, Mario, and Minions will join the parade, thrilling visitors with powerful water sprays from floats and crew members.

Two Strong Earthquakes Hit Akusekijima, Triggering Landslides and Evacuations

Seismic activity remains intense in waters off the Tokara Islands, where two earthquakes measuring upper 5 on the Japanese seismic intensity scale struck in quick succession after 2 p.m. on July 6th.

Island Hopping In Hiroshima | 4-day trip

In this video, we explore a few standout spots in and around Hiroshima - from local culture and cuisine in Takehara, to meeting rabbits on Okunoshima, biking through scenic Etajima, and diving into Saijo’s sake culture. (japan-guide.com)

4 Local Trains on the Way to Sasebo, Nagasaki

This video is about 4 trains I took on the way to Sasebo and the city stoll in the city. (Tokyo Kenchan)

Jurassic World in Real Life? Discover the Dinosaur City in Japan! Fukui Station

In this video, we explore the amazing dinosaur-themed spots around Fukui Station, one of the most unique train stations in Japan! From life-sized animatronic dinosaurs that roar and move, to dinosaur benches, murals, and even clocks — it feels like stepping into a mini Jurassic Park right in the city center! (Hi Japan)

Unfounded Rumor of Major Disaster in Japan Spreads

A rumor predicting a major disaster in Japan this July has spread widely in Hong Kong, prompting a sharp drop in inbound tourism from the region and even flight suspensions.