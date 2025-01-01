Massive Swarm of Dragonflies Terrifies Locals in Fukushima

FUKUSHIMA, Jul 11 (News On Japan) - A sudden swarm of dragonflies blanketed the skies over a residential area in Koriyama, Fukushima Prefecture, stunning local residents and prompting reactions ranging from unease to delight.

Witnesses described seeing countless black specks filling the air, which turned out to be a large group of dragonflies. While adults called the scene "creepy," children were thrilled, waving insect nets and eagerly catching the insects.

"This is the first time I've seen anything like this," said one resident who has lived in the area for ten years.

The phenomenon involved a massive group of dragonflies, believed to be a species of red dragonfly known as Akiakane, a common sight in Japan during autumn. According to Naoto Yokoi, a researcher studying dragonflies in Fukushima, the insects likely originated from nearby rice paddies, where they were born.

He explained that several groups of Akiakane likely took flight at the same time and, carried by air currents, happened to converge over the residential area. The swarm is believed to be migrating as a group toward the Abukuma Highlands.

While rare, such synchronized movements are a natural part of their seasonal migration and reproduction behavior.

