News On Japan
Web3

Fake AI Robot Dog Ads Spark Consumer Backlash

NAGOYA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - A growing number of consumers in Japan are falling victim to fake online ads that falsely claim endorsements from well-known companies and universities. In one such case, a licensed psychologist in Nagoya paid approximately 4,500 yen for an "AI robot dog" that turned out to be little more than a cheap toy resembling something from the Showa era.

Psychologist Takeuchi Naruhiko said he was browsing YouTube in June when he saw a video advertisement featuring a lifelike robotic puppy. The ad promoted the product as "Japan’s first AI toy dog" that didn’t require feeding and could be rapidly recharged. It also claimed the device could "read its owner's personality and gradually learn new tricks," prompting Takeuchi to make an instant purchase.

However, what arrived a few days later was a crude toy that bore no resemblance to the advertised product. "It's not a pet at all—you can tell at a glance it's a toy," Takeuchi said. "Even a 3-year-old wouldn’t enjoy this. It’s like a toy from the Showa era."

On social media, others echoed similar experiences. One buyer noted the product merely "barked noisily" and discovered many others had encountered the same scam. A key reason for the product’s appeal was the claim that it had been jointly developed by Sony and the University of Tokyo.

Takeuchi said, "They said it was a collaboration between the University of Tokyo and Sony, so I thought it must be legitimate. I was impressed—Sony and the University of Tokyo together sounded serious."

However, both institutions have denied any involvement. The University of Tokyo clarified that it does not even have a faculty of artificial intelligence, as claimed in the advertisement. Sony also denied any connection to the product.

Experts suggest some parts of the advertisement may have used generated AI imagery, particularly the USB charging scenes. However, others, such as scenes featuring a white dog, appeared to use footage of a real animal.

Fake ads are being discovered across a wide range of products. In the case of a falsely advertised air circulator, one victim attempted to negotiate a refund through LINE, telling the seller that the product was clearly a counterfeit. Although they were promised a refund of 1,000 yen, the payment never arrived. "I wasn’t satisfied with just 1,000 yen, but I wanted to be done with it," the buyer said.

Legal experts warn that engaging directly with such sellers—often overseas entities posing as Japanese companies—can be risky. Lawyer Kyorikawa Sho from Hashimoto Law Office advises victims to contact the police or a consumer affairs center rather than pursuing the matter privately, which could lead to further harm.

Source: FNN

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Nissan to Shut Down Oppama Plant in 2027

Nissan Motor announced on the evening of July 15th that it will end vehicle production at its key Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of fiscal 2027. Company President Ivan Espinosa held a press conference at 5 p.m. to explain the decision.

Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

Clothes Removed by Deepfake AI in 30 Seconds

Sexual deepfakes, created using generative AI, are rapidly emerging as a new form of digital abuse, with cases increasing across Japan. Without their knowledge, individuals—especially minors—are finding their photos misused to produce sexually explicit images or videos, often in under a minute.

Japan's Ruling Bloc Faces Tough Battle to Keep Majority

The ruling coalition is facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain its majority in Japan’s House of Councillors, according to a mid-campaign opinion poll by FNN ahead of the July 20th election. Meanwhile, the minor party Sanseitō is showing strong momentum and could see a significant boost in its number of seats.

Man Killed by Bear Attack While Delivering Newspapers in Hokkaido

A 52-year-old newspaper deliveryman was killed in the early hours of July 12th after being attacked by a bear in a residential area of Fukushima Town, Hokkaido.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

Fake AI Robot Dog Ads Spark Consumer Backlash

A growing number of consumers in Japan are falling victim to fake online ads that falsely claim endorsements from well-known companies and universities. In one such case, a licensed psychologist in Nagoya paid approximately 4,500 yen for an "AI robot dog" that turned out to be little more than a cheap toy resembling something from the Showa era.

Clothes Removed by Deepfake AI in 30 Seconds

Sexual deepfakes, created using generative AI, are rapidly emerging as a new form of digital abuse, with cases increasing across Japan. Without their knowledge, individuals—especially minors—are finding their photos misused to produce sexually explicit images or videos, often in under a minute.

Japan's Trade Ministry to Support Rakuten's Next-Generation AI Model

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has decided to support Rakuten Group’s development of a next-generation generative AI base model, according to reporting by TV Tokyo. Rakuten is expected to begin developing a large language model in August with 700 billion parameters—one of the largest in Japan.

What Japan’s Election System Looks Like to an AI Expert

Artificial intelligence may pose both opportunities and threats to democracy, says Yutaka Matsuo, a leading AI researcher at the University of Tokyo, who warns that voters must remain vigilant about the influence of AI-generated content in political campaigns.

LEC Summer 2025: The Decisive Turning Point of the Season

The LEC Summer 2025 Split is heating up and fans across Europe and beyond are watching every match with excitement and nervous anticipation.

What Makes Up the Web Hosting Price: Breaking It Down Without the Jargon

Ever tried shopping for hosting and ended up with three dozen tabs open, wondering if you're being ripped off or just clueless? You’re not alone.

Sleep Market Expands with AI Pillow Selection

The market for sleep-related products is rapidly expanding in Japan, with innovations ranging from AI-powered pillow selection to a cat-shaped robot that promotes deep breathing.

AI Emerges as Key Trend in Future of Broadcasting

The Kansai Broadcast Equipment Exhibition, currently underway at Osaka's Nanko district, is showcasing the latest visual and audio technologies driven by artificial intelligence. Among the highlights is an AI-powered news anchor that has already been deployed on terrestrial TV. It supports around 100 languages and synchronizes lip movements with remarkable precision, contributing to operational efficiency in broadcast production.