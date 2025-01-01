Fake AI Robot Dog Ads Spark Consumer Backlash

NAGOYA, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - A growing number of consumers in Japan are falling victim to fake online ads that falsely claim endorsements from well-known companies and universities. In one such case, a licensed psychologist in Nagoya paid approximately 4,500 yen for an "AI robot dog" that turned out to be little more than a cheap toy resembling something from the Showa era.

Psychologist Takeuchi Naruhiko said he was browsing YouTube in June when he saw a video advertisement featuring a lifelike robotic puppy. The ad promoted the product as "Japan’s first AI toy dog" that didn’t require feeding and could be rapidly recharged. It also claimed the device could "read its owner's personality and gradually learn new tricks," prompting Takeuchi to make an instant purchase.

However, what arrived a few days later was a crude toy that bore no resemblance to the advertised product. "It's not a pet at all—you can tell at a glance it's a toy," Takeuchi said. "Even a 3-year-old wouldn’t enjoy this. It’s like a toy from the Showa era."

On social media, others echoed similar experiences. One buyer noted the product merely "barked noisily" and discovered many others had encountered the same scam. A key reason for the product’s appeal was the claim that it had been jointly developed by Sony and the University of Tokyo.

Takeuchi said, "They said it was a collaboration between the University of Tokyo and Sony, so I thought it must be legitimate. I was impressed—Sony and the University of Tokyo together sounded serious."

However, both institutions have denied any involvement. The University of Tokyo clarified that it does not even have a faculty of artificial intelligence, as claimed in the advertisement. Sony also denied any connection to the product.

Experts suggest some parts of the advertisement may have used generated AI imagery, particularly the USB charging scenes. However, others, such as scenes featuring a white dog, appeared to use footage of a real animal.

Fake ads are being discovered across a wide range of products. In the case of a falsely advertised air circulator, one victim attempted to negotiate a refund through LINE, telling the seller that the product was clearly a counterfeit. Although they were promised a refund of 1,000 yen, the payment never arrived. "I wasn’t satisfied with just 1,000 yen, but I wanted to be done with it," the buyer said.

Legal experts warn that engaging directly with such sellers—often overseas entities posing as Japanese companies—can be risky. Lawyer Kyorikawa Sho from Hashimoto Law Office advises victims to contact the police or a consumer affairs center rather than pursuing the matter privately, which could lead to further harm.

Source: FNN