News On Japan
Web3

How One Japanese Town Succeeded in AI Transformation

Miyazaki, Jul 16 (News On Japan) - Japan continues to lag behind other countries in digital transformation (DX), including in the use of generative AI. However, one local government has emerged as a leader in implementing effective DX initiatives, offering valuable lessons for overcoming the nation’s status as an AI laggard.

On a recent program, Heiwako Okudaira of Tech Note spoke with Heiwako Okuda, an editorial board member at Tech Keizai Shimbun, to explore why Japan has fallen behind and what can be learned from local successes.

According to a survey published in June by PwC Japan Group, Japan ranked last among major countries when it came to formally integrating generative AI into workplace operations. While some Japanese companies, such as LINE Yahoo, have recently mandated AI use among employees, the nation as a whole remains behind.

Underlying the AI delay is Japan's broader lag in digitalization. To understand this issue, the program looked at the town of Konojo in Miyazaki Prefecture—one of the few municipalities recognized for outstanding digital reform. Konojo has received multiple awards for its achievements, including top rankings in hometown tax donations and My Number Card issuance.

One notable initiative is the town’s “paperless one-stop service desk.” Traditionally, residents are required to fill out numerous forms at city hall. Konojo eliminated this by having staff retrieve necessary information from the resident’s My Number Card, drastically reducing wait times. Tasks that previously took around three hours are now completed in just 45 minutes. Residents have praised the improvements.

This efficiency does not come at the expense of city staff. Behind the scenes, Konojo has implemented systems such as robotic process automation (RPA) to automate data entry and reduce staff workload. These changes have lightened the administrative burden, enabling smoother service delivery.

So why can Konojo achieve what other cities cannot? Okuda identified one key: understanding that analog reform is essential for successful digitalization. For example, many government forms originate from central ministries and include outdated or unnecessary fields. Konojo first reviewed and eliminated such redundancies before proceeding with digital implementation.

An analogy shared during the segment involved a robotic vacuum cleaner. Just as a cluttered room must be tidied before using a robot vacuum, so too must bureaucratic processes be cleaned up before digitization.

Mayor Takahisa Ikeda of Konojo emphasized the importance of human leadership in digital reform. "Technology is just a tool. Whether it's used for good or bad depends on the people behind it," he said. To drive change, Konojo created a new digital coordination division and appointed younger staff to key roles, including in My Number Card promotion.

By putting people at the center of DX and carefully rethinking outdated systems, Konojo has become a model for municipalities across Japan—and possibly a key to helping the country break free from its reputation as a digital laggard.

Source: テレ東BIZ

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Host Club Owner First in Japan Arrested Over Debt Collection

A host club operator in Nagoya has been arrested for allegedly threatening a female customer at her home in an attempt to collect about 1 million yen in unpaid club bills. This marks the first such arrest in Japan following the enforcement of revised regulations on the adult entertainment industry.

Nissan to Shut Down Oppama Plant in 2027

Nissan Motor announced on the evening of July 15th that it will end vehicle production at its key Oppama Plant in Yokosuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, by the end of fiscal 2027. Company President Ivan Espinosa held a press conference at 5 p.m. to explain the decision.

Late-Night Crowd of Train Photographers Causes Chaos

About 300 railway enthusiasts gathered near JR Ōmiya Station in Saitama City around 3 a.m. on July 13th, creating chaos that escalated to the point of police intervention.

Clothes Removed by Deepfake AI in 30 Seconds

Sexual deepfakes, created using generative AI, are rapidly emerging as a new form of digital abuse, with cases increasing across Japan. Without their knowledge, individuals—especially minors—are finding their photos misused to produce sexually explicit images or videos, often in under a minute.

Japan's Ruling Bloc Faces Tough Battle to Keep Majority

The ruling coalition is facing an increasingly difficult battle to retain its majority in Japan’s House of Councillors, according to a mid-campaign opinion poll by FNN ahead of the July 20th election. Meanwhile, the minor party Sanseitō is showing strong momentum and could see a significant boost in its number of seats.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Web3 NEWS

How One Japanese Town Succeeded in AI Transformation

Japan continues to lag behind other countries in digital transformation (DX), including in the use of generative AI. However, one local government has emerged as a leader in implementing effective DX initiatives, offering valuable lessons for overcoming the nation’s status as an AI laggard.

Fake AI Robot Dog Ads Spark Consumer Backlash

A growing number of consumers in Japan are falling victim to fake online ads that falsely claim endorsements from well-known companies and universities. In one such case, a licensed psychologist in Nagoya paid approximately 4,500 yen for an "AI robot dog" that turned out to be little more than a cheap toy resembling something from the Showa era.

Clothes Removed by Deepfake AI in 30 Seconds

Sexual deepfakes, created using generative AI, are rapidly emerging as a new form of digital abuse, with cases increasing across Japan. Without their knowledge, individuals—especially minors—are finding their photos misused to produce sexually explicit images or videos, often in under a minute.

Japan's Trade Ministry to Support Rakuten's Next-Generation AI Model

The Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry has decided to support Rakuten Group’s development of a next-generation generative AI base model, according to reporting by TV Tokyo. Rakuten is expected to begin developing a large language model in August with 700 billion parameters—one of the largest in Japan.

What Japan’s Election System Looks Like to an AI Expert

Artificial intelligence may pose both opportunities and threats to democracy, says Yutaka Matsuo, a leading AI researcher at the University of Tokyo, who warns that voters must remain vigilant about the influence of AI-generated content in political campaigns.

LEC Summer 2025: The Decisive Turning Point of the Season

The LEC Summer 2025 Split is heating up and fans across Europe and beyond are watching every match with excitement and nervous anticipation.

What Makes Up the Web Hosting Price: Breaking It Down Without the Jargon

Ever tried shopping for hosting and ended up with three dozen tabs open, wondering if you're being ripped off or just clueless? You’re not alone.

Sleep Market Expands with AI Pillow Selection

The market for sleep-related products is rapidly expanding in Japan, with innovations ranging from AI-powered pillow selection to a cat-shaped robot that promotes deep breathing.