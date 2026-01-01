Snowy Sprint Drills Keep Farm Horses Healthy in Hokkaido

HOKKAIDO, Jan 27 (News On Japan) - A horse exercise event aimed at preventing a lack of activity among working farm horses is being opened to the public in Otofuke, Hokkaido, through weekdays until February 20th.

The “umaoi” horse-chasing exercise is held each year around this time at the Livestock Improvement Association’s Tokachi Station ranch to help keep agricultural horses in shape and reduce the risk of difficult births for pregnant mares.

On the day of the event, 77 horses were divided into three groups and ran three laps on an 800-meter track, kicking up snow as they charged down the course.

An Australian couple watching the exercise said it was “really great” and “moving,” adding that seeing the horses up close was especially impressive due to their size.

The ranch will continue offering public viewing on weekdays until February 20th.

Source: HBCニュース 北海道放送