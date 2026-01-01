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Japan’s National Debt Hits Record High for 10th Straight Year

TOKYO, May 09 (News On Japan) - Japan’s so-called “national debt,” which includes government bonds, borrowings and other liabilities, reached 1,343.8426 trillion yen as of the end of March, marking a record high for the 10th consecutive year, the Finance Ministry announced.

The total increased by 20.1271 trillion yen from a year earlier, extending the steady rise in government debt levels. The balance has grown by roughly 300 trillion yen over the past decade.

The continued increase has been driven largely by expanding social security costs linked to Japan’s aging population, as well as higher defense spending.

give a recent history of Japan's national debt, no headers

Source: テレ東BIZ

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