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Japan and South Korea Agree to Boost Energy Cooperation

SEOUL, May 19 (News On Japan) - Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi received an elaborate welcome during her visit to South Korea on May 19th as the leaders of Japan and South Korea agreed to strengthen cooperation in energy security and continue their “shuttle diplomacy” amid growing instability in the Middle East.

Takaichi was welcomed with traditional Korean fireworks and ceremonial performances in Andong, a city in southeastern South Korea and the hometown of President Lee Jae-myung. South Korea reportedly extended treatment equivalent to that reserved for state guests, with local cuisine including regional chicken dishes served during an official banquet held ahead of the summit.

The two leaders also displayed a warm personal relationship, with Takaichi presenting Lee with eyeglass frames from Sabae in Fukui Prefecture before posing together for photographs.

The summit began shortly after 2:30 p.m. and marked the latest step in efforts to deepen ties between the two countries following their agreement earlier this year to strengthen future-oriented bilateral relations.

During talks held in January, Lee had guided Takaichi through Horyuji Temple in Nara Prefecture, and the pair even participated in a drum session together, underscoring efforts to build closer personal ties.

The regional situation has shifted significantly in the four months since that meeting, particularly due to tensions surrounding Iran and the threat to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

South Korean media have reported growing concerns over the supply of petroleum products following disruptions linked to the strait, with some reports warning that even packaging materials used for snack foods and instant noodles are becoming harder to secure.

Energy cooperation became one of the central themes during the two-hour summit on May 19th. At a joint press conference afterward, the leaders said they had exchanged frank views on the situation in the Middle East and broader Indo-Pacific regional affairs.

The two sides agreed to continue efforts to ensure freedom and safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz while working toward stabilizing the situation.

Japan and South Korea also announced a joint document aimed at strengthening energy security cooperation. The agreement includes plans to launch policy dialogue toward concrete measures such as mutual support for petroleum products and liquefied natural gas supplies during emergencies.

The leaders additionally confirmed they would continue shuttle diplomacy, with Lee expected to visit Japan for the next summit meeting.

Asked about plans for Lee’s next visit, Takaichi joked that she was considering taking him to one of Japan’s famous hot spring resorts, saying she wanted to show him “beautiful places” in Japan.

Takaichi also revealed during the press conference that the two leaders had agreed to stay in close contact and “call each other often” whenever challenges arose in dealing with foreign relations.

Commenting on the summit, political analyst Hirotada Ototake said the increasingly friendly atmosphere between the two governments reflects strategic realities in the region.

“From the standpoint of international affairs, it makes no sense whatsoever for Japan and South Korea to be fighting each other,” he said. “There is no viable strategy other than cooperation.”

Ototake also cautioned against allowing emotional or ideological disputes to undermine relations, arguing that diplomacy must be approached strategically rather than emotionally in order to protect national interests.

Source: TBS

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