Starbucks Mulls Sale of Japan Business

TOKYO - U.S. coffee giant Starbucks is considering selling its Japan business, with Bloomberg reporting that the company has begun preliminary talks with investment banks and that any deal could be worth between 400 billion yen and 500 billion yen.

Starbucks' operations in Japan are regarded as performing strongly, benefiting from steady demand and continued growth. In contrast, the company's U.S. business has been struggling, prompting store closures and workforce reductions as part of broader restructuring efforts.

The reported review comes as Starbucks seeks ways to improve performance and address challenges in its core U.S. market while evaluating the value of its overseas assets.

Source: TBS