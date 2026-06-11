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Japanese Companies Turn To Early Retirement

Jun 11, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - Restructuring is often associated with companies in financial trouble, but a growing number of profitable Japanese corporations are now encouraging employees to take early retirement as part of efforts to reshape their workforces for the future, creating both opportunities and significant risks for workers considering a second career.

One of those workers is Katsuo Okada, 57, who made a major life decision this spring. After spending 34 years in sales at a major corporation, he accepted an early retirement package in March before reaching retirement age and traveled from Shizuoka Prefecture to Tokyo in search of his next job opportunity.

Okada does not view his departure as a traditional layoff. "I see myself as a victim of profitable restructuring," he said.

Profitable restructuring refers to workforce reductions carried out by companies that remain financially healthy. Last fiscal year, the Panasonic Group sought 10,000 voluntary retirees, while Mitsubishi Electric received applications from 4,700 employees. According to reports, roughly 70% of companies that offered voluntary retirement programs during the previous fiscal year were profitable in their most recent earnings results.

Experts say one reason is demographic imbalance within large corporations. Many companies hired heavily during and after Japan's bubble economy years, leaving them with large numbers of employees in their 50s and 60s but comparatively fewer younger and mid-career workers. By reducing headcount while business conditions remain strong, companies hope to rejuvenate their organizations and improve long-term competitiveness.

Okada worried about his future position within a changing company and decided to take the offer, encouraged by a retirement package worth the equivalent of two years' salary on top of standard benefits.

The reality that followed proved far more difficult than expected.

"I've applied to nearly 100 jobs, but I still haven't received an offer," Okada said. "I've barely even made it to the interview stage."

Seeking help, he consulted a firm specializing in career transitions for senior professionals. There, he learned just how competitive the market had become.

One adviser explained that small and medium-sized businesses often expect immediate results. "Companies are watching closely to see whether you can secure contracts in the first month or deliver results within three months," he said. "If you can't, many will conclude that you're not the right fit."

The adviser urged Okada to view himself from an employer's perspective. "If a company can hire a capable worker in their late 20s for the same cost, which candidate do you think they'll choose?" he asked.

After the meeting, Okada acknowledged the challenges facing older job seekers.

"I realized the reality of senior employment is much harsher than I had imagined," he said. "I also came to appreciate how much my company's name, salary, and work environment had protected me."

Hara, a career specialist who has interviewed more than 3,000 senior workers, said he has recently seen a growing number of job inquiries from people in their late 40s and 50s employed at major companies such as NTT Docomo and SoftBank.

Many share a common problem, he said. Employees from large corporations often receive compensation that exceeds what their skills alone might command in the broader market and can mistakenly equate their salary with their personal value.

While many eventually seek jobs at smaller companies, some struggle because they have spent years delegating hands-on work to subordinates.

"If someone can't clearly answer the question, 'What exactly can you do?' they should be concerned," Hara said.

The increase in profitable restructuring is being driven by more than workforce demographics. Companies are also responding to major changes in industrial structure, including the shift from traditional consumer electronics to artificial intelligence and from conventional automobiles to electric vehicles. Many are seeking workers with new technical skills while using AI-driven efficiency improvements to review staffing needs.

Analysts believe the trend is likely to continue because the objective is not short-term survival but maintaining future competitiveness in a country facing population decline and shrinking domestic demand.

Unlike previous technological changes that primarily affected blue-collar jobs, the spread of AI may influence a much wider range of occupations, including white-collar roles.

At the same time, voluntary retirement programs remain attractive to many workers. Panasonic's program, for example, drew about 12,000 applicants despite targeting 10,000 positions. Because participating companies are often profitable, they can offer generous severance packages. Some employees have reportedly received an additional 50 million to 60 million yen on top of their standard retirement benefits.

Such payments can provide financial security for workers hoping to start businesses, pursue new careers, or fulfill long-held dreams. One former employee interviewed in a separate case used the program to pursue plans to open an okonomiyaki restaurant in his hometown of Hiroshima.

Companies also provide various forms of support, including job placement assistance and relocation aid. Mazda, for example, has offered additional retirement incentives and support for employees seeking new opportunities. However, the company carefully evaluates applicants to determine whether early retirement is appropriate and whether their skills can continue benefiting society after leaving the company.

Following months of searching, Okada eventually found work at an accounting office in his hometown of Shizuoka. He is continuing to acquire new skills and remains committed to achieving his goal of becoming independent.

Experts caution that while AI may replace specific tasks, it does not necessarily eliminate entire professions. They point to the introduction of bank ATMs in the 1980s, when many predicted the disappearance of bank employees. Instead, banks expanded branch networks and overall employment remained stable, while job responsibilities evolved.

Some analysts also predict growth in what they call "nostalgic jobs" — roles where people continue to prefer human interaction even when technology could perform the work. Occupations such as nurses, teachers, and judges are often cited as examples.

These roles may offer opportunities for experienced older workers, whose life experience and ability to listen can provide reassurance that technology alone cannot replicate.

As Japan enters what is often called the era of 100-year lifespans, the rise of profitable restructuring is forcing both companies and workers to reconsider career planning, skills development, and what it means to build a successful second career.

Source: TBS

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