Okinawa Coca-Cola Launches Large-Scale Solar Powered Factory

NAHA - Okinawa Coca-Cola Bottling has begun operating a large-scale solar power generation system at its Urasoe plant, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 330 tons annually while expanding the use of renewable energy in the prefecture.

The solar power facility, known as "Kary Roof," was installed on the roof of the company's Urasoe plant by Okinawa Electric Power and Okinawa New Energy Development.

The system is expected to supply about 10% of the plant's electricity needs and contribute to an annual reduction of approximately 330 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Yoshihiko Koyama, president and representative director of Okinawa Coca-Cola Bottling, said the company hopes to continue advancing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and address environmental issues with support and expertise from its partner companies.

The Kary Roof project has been increasingly adopted by local governments and businesses across Okinawa, with the Okinawa Coca-Cola installation becoming the 63rd deployment of the system.

At the launch ceremony, Okinawa Electric Power Executive Vice President Hayato Naritoko expressed hope that awareness of building a decarbonized society would continue to spread throughout Okinawa.

沖縄コカ・コーラ、大規模太陽光発電工場を稼働開始 沖縄コカ・コーラボトリングは、浦添工場で大規模な太陽光発電システムの運用を開始した。年間330トンの二酸化炭素排出削減を目指すとともに、県内での再生可能エネルギーの利用拡大を進める。

冲绳可口可乐启动大型太阳能发电工厂 冲绳可口可乐装瓶公司已开始在其浦添工厂运营大型太阳能发电系统，目标是每年减少330吨二氧化碳排放，同时扩大冲绳县内可再生能源的利用。

Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV