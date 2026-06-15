Okinawa Coca-Cola Launches Large-Scale Solar Powered Factory

NAHA - Okinawa Coca-Cola Bottling has begun operating a large-scale solar power generation system at its Urasoe plant, aiming to reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 330 tons annually while expanding the use of renewable energy in the prefecture.
The solar power facility, known as "Kary Roof," was installed on the roof of the company's Urasoe plant by Okinawa Electric Power and Okinawa New Energy Development.
The system is expected to supply about 10% of the plant's electricity needs and contribute to an annual reduction of approximately 330 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.
Yoshihiko Koyama, president and representative director of Okinawa Coca-Cola Bottling, said the company hopes to continue advancing efforts to reduce CO2 emissions and address environmental issues with support and expertise from its partner companies.
The Kary Roof project has been increasingly adopted by local governments and businesses across Okinawa, with the Okinawa Coca-Cola installation becoming the 63rd deployment of the system.
At the launch ceremony, Okinawa Electric Power Executive Vice President Hayato Naritoko expressed hope that awareness of building a decarbonized society would continue to spread throughout Okinawa.
Source: 沖縄ニュースOTV