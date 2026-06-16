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University of Tokyo and TOPPAN Launch AI Innovation Research Center

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The University of Tokyo and TOPPAN Holdings announced the establishment of the AI Innovation Research Center, a new initiative aimed at advancing research and development for the practical application of artificial intelligence in society.

TOPPAN will contribute 1 billion yen to the center, with research activities funded through returns generated from the endowment. The company plans to use AI to accelerate development processes, including the creation of materials used in semiconductor components.

Yutaka Matsuo, a professor at the University of Tokyo who has been appointed director of the center, said he hopes the initiative will contribute to strengthening the competitiveness of Japanese industry.

The center will focus on promoting the social implementation of AI technologies while supporting collaboration between academia and industry to develop practical applications for business and manufacturing.

Source: テレ東BIZ

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