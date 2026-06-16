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Japan Unveils First National Plan to Support LGBT Community

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - The Japanese government has approved its first basic plan outlining concrete measures to promote public understanding of LGBT people and other sexual minorities, based on the LGBT Understanding Promotion Law that came into effect in 2023.

The plan was adopted by the Cabinet and is founded on the principle that "unjust discrimination based on sexual orientation and other factors must not be tolerated." It sets the realization of an inclusive society in which everyone can live with a sense of security as its core objective.

The government noted that many sexual minorities continue to face bullying and harassment and often struggle with loneliness and social isolation because they fear negative reactions and are unable to disclose their identities even to family members. The plan states that insufficient understanding across society has left many people experiencing difficulties and uncertainty in their daily lives.

To address these issues, the government will implement a range of measures aimed at increasing awareness and strengthening support systems. These include creating informational leaflets and training videos for local governments to promote understanding within communities and families, conducting training programs for public officials and school personnel, and enhancing counseling and consultation services.

The government also plans to strengthen support through various consultation services, including the Yorisoi Hotline and the Loneliness and Isolation Consultation Dial.

Under the plan, the government will publish an annual report on implementation progress, evaluate the effectiveness of the measures, and consider additional policies as needed. The plan is scheduled to be reviewed approximately every three years.

Source: TBS

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Japan Unveils First National Plan to Support LGBT Community

The Japanese government has approved its first basic plan outlining concrete measures to promote public understanding of LGBT people and other sexual minorities, based on the LGBT Understanding Promotion Law that came into effect in 2023.

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