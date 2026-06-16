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Massive LED Canvas Unveiled at Ueno Station

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

TOKYO - JR Ueno Station has unveiled "Ueno Canvas," a new 75-square-meter LED display featuring videos that highlight the area's cultural attractions, tourism destinations, and artistic heritage as part of a station renovation aimed at connecting people and the city through culture.

JR East said it intends to use the installation not only as part of a transportation hub but also as a venue for promoting culture and strengthening connections between people and the surrounding community.

上野駅に巨大LED「ウエノキャンバス」設置

JR上野駅は、地域の文化資産や観光名所、芸術文化を紹介する映像を映し出す約75平方メートルの大型LEDビジョン「ウエノキャンバス」を公開した。文化を通じて人と街をつなぐことを目的とした駅改装の一環として設置された。

上野站启用巨型LED“上野画布”

JR上野站启用了名为“上野画布”的大型LED显示屏，面积约75平方米，通过播放介绍当地文化遗产、旅游景点和艺术文化的视频，作为车站翻新工程的一部分，旨在通过文化连接人与城市。

Source: テレ東BIZ

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Massive LED Canvas Unveiled at Ueno Station

JR Ueno Station has unveiled "Ueno Canvas," a new 75-square-meter LED display featuring videos that highlight the area's cultural attractions, tourism destinations, and artistic heritage as part of a station renovation aimed at connecting people and the city through culture.

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