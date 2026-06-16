Massive LED Canvas Unveiled at Ueno Station

TOKYO - JR Ueno Station has unveiled "Ueno Canvas," a new 75-square-meter LED display featuring videos that highlight the area's cultural attractions, tourism destinations, and artistic heritage as part of a station renovation aimed at connecting people and the city through culture.
JR East said it intends to use the installation not only as part of a transportation hub but also as a venue for promoting culture and strengthening connections between people and the surrounding community.
Source: テレ東BIZ