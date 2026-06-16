News On Japan
Travel

The Breathtaking Terraced Rice Fields of 'Aragi Island'

Jun 16, 2026 | News On Japan

Wakayama - Aragi Island, a tongue-shaped plateau surrounded on three sides by the sharply winding Arida River in Aridagawa, Wakayama Prefecture, is drawing attention for its spectacular terraced rice fields, which create giant geometric patterns reflecting the sun and sky during the planting season.

Located about 40 to 50 minutes by car from the town center along a national highway leading toward Koyasan, the fan-shaped terraces sit inside a dramatic bend of the river. The fields were developed as new farmland in the early Edo period and, together with the surrounding rural landscape, were designated a National Important Cultural Landscape in 2013.

In early summer, water-filled paddies mirror drifting clouds and the surrounding mountains, adding a refreshing touch to the valley scenery. As the rice grows, the fields transform into a vast green carpet before turning golden at harvest time. In some winters, the terraces are blanketed in snow. The changing scenery throughout the four seasons has made Aragi Island one of the region's most celebrated scenic destinations.

The 54 rice paddies cover approximately 2.8 hectares and produce varieties including Kinumusume, Ikuhikari, and Milky Queen. About 12 tons of rice are harvested each autumn. To preserve the rare terraced fields, the area's five remaining farming households formed the Aragi Island Landscape Preservation Association, which continues to maintain and protect the site.

In mid-May, local elementary school children took part in rice planting barefoot in the muddy fields. Since 2005, students at Yahata Elementary School have been learning rice cultivation under the guidance of members of the preservation association. On this occasion, seven third- and fourth-grade students planted seedlings while working shoulder to shoulder through the mud.

"It was my first time, but I was able to push the seedlings in deep and plant them properly," said Akane Miyamoto, a 9-year-old third-grade student. Principal Toshiki Ueda said he hopes the experience will help children develop affection for their hometown by connecting with local residents. "I want them to feel the warmth of the community and cultivate a love for their region. It is also a way of cultivating their hearts," he said.

The area is also known as the birthplace of the great-grandfather of Crown Princess Kiko. Each year on September 6, the birthday of Prince Hisahito, the eldest son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, local residents have traditionally illuminated the terraces with about 1,800 candles placed along the embankments. The event had been suspended since 2018 because of typhoons and the COVID-19 pandemic, but organizers have decided to revive it this year as Prince Hisahito turns 20.

"We were delighted that Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko visited Aragi Island two years ago," said Yasuhiro Orimoto, the 52-year-old chairman of the preservation association. Smiling, he added, "Through exchanges with children and our connection to the Imperial Family, we want to use Aragi Island as a symbol to energize the local community."

「あらぎ島」の息をのむ絶景棚田

和歌山県有田川町の有田川が大きく蛇行する流れに三方を囲まれた舌状の台地「あらぎ島」が、田植えの季節に太陽や空を映し出す巨大な幾何学模様を描く美しい棚田で注目を集めている。

“兰岛”壮丽梯田美景引人注目

位于和歌山县有田川町、被蜿蜒曲折的有田川三面环绕的舌状台地“兰岛”，因其壮观的梯田景观而备受关注。在插秧季节，水田倒映着天空和阳光，形成巨大的几何图案。

Source: 産経ニュース

News On Japan
POPULAR NEWS

Massive LED Canvas Unveiled at Ueno Station

JR Ueno Station has unveiled "Ueno Canvas," a new 75-square-meter LED display featuring videos that highlight the area's cultural attractions, tourism destinations, and artistic heritage as part of a station renovation aimed at connecting people and the city through culture.

Six Ice Cream Makers Investigated Over Price-Fixing

Japan's Fair Trade Commission has conducted on-site inspections of six major food manufacturers over suspicions they formed a cartel to coordinate ice cream prices, with authorities investigating whether the companies exchanged information and unfairly adjusted planned retail price increases in response to rising costs.

Bear Family Spotted Near Kyoto Nursery

A parent bear and two cubs were spotted near an interchange in Kyoto Prefecture, just a few minutes' drive from a nursery school, in one of many bear sightings reported across Japan in recent days.

Royals Watch Japan-Netherlands World Cup Together

Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako watched Japan's opening FIFA World Cup match against the Netherlands together with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima, highlighting the close ties between the Japanese Imperial Family and the Dutch Royal Family.

Driver Escapes After Ramming Into LDP Lawmaker's Office

Police in Kyoto Prefecture are investigating a hit-and-run after a vehicle crashed into the Maizuru office of Liberal Democratic Party Lower House member Taro Honda late on June 13 before the driver fled the scene.

MEDIA CHANNELS
         
MORE Travel NEWS

The Breathtaking Terraced Rice Fields of 'Aragi Island'

Aragi Island, a tongue-shaped plateau surrounded on three sides by the sharply winding Arida River in Aridagawa, Wakayama Prefecture, is drawing attention for its spectacular terraced rice fields, which create giant geometric patterns reflecting the sun and sky during the planting season.

Millions of Insects Invade Kyoto's Tourist Spots

Every spring, as visitors flock to Kyoto's Uji City to see landmarks such as Byodo-in Temple and sites associated with The Tale of Genji, another seasonal attraction appears in overwhelming numbers: swarms of tobikera, or caddisflies.

Colorful Dancers Conclude Five-Day YOSAKOI Festival in Sapporo

The YOSAKOI Soran Festival wrapped up its five-day run in Sapporo on June 14th, drawing 275 teams from across Japan and overseas as dancers in colorful costumes performed energetic routines with wooden naruko clappers throughout the city.

Akita's Hidden Lake Forest Set to Disappear Again

Each year from late April, rising water levels caused by melting mountain snow partially submerge lakeside trees at Lake Shusen in Semboku, Akita Prefecture, creating a seasonal landscape known as the flooded forest. The spectacle, highlighted by vibrant spring foliage emerging from the water, disappears by early June as the snowmelt season comes to an end.

Notorious Osaka Slum Turns Tourist Hotspot

A district once known nationwide for its concentration of day laborers and social challenges is undergoing a dramatic transformation, with new hotels, cafes and restaurants reshaping Osaka's Nishinari Ward as tourists, entrepreneurs and younger visitors increasingly flock to the area.

Kyoto Tourist Numbers Hit Record High as Foreign Visitors Stay Longer

Kyoto welcomed a record 62.79 million visitors last year, an increase of more than 6.7 million from the previous year, according to the Kyoto city government, highlighting the continued recovery and expansion of the city's tourism industry.

Bear Sighting Triggers Road Closure at Kyoto's Amanohashidate

Authorities in Kyoto Prefecture received another report of a bear sighting at the famous Amanohashidate sandbar on June 12th, just two days after a bear was captured in the area, prompting temporary road closures and heightened precautions for local residents and visitors.

ANA And JAL Raise Fuel Surcharges to Record High for Summer Travel

Air travelers departing Japan for overseas destinations this summer will face record-high fuel surcharges after All Nippon Airways (ANA) and Japan Airlines (JAL) announced significant increases for international tickets purchased in July and August, driven by soaring fuel prices linked to tensions in the Middle East.